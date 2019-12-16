Police in the US are investigating after numerous customers discovered recording devices in guest rooms at a Hyatt Hotel in Minneapolis.

The electronic devices were discovered by visiting students from the Madison Metropolitan School District in Wisconsin, according to Minnesota broadcaster KSTP.

The person in charge of the school trip has since been placed on leave while the investigation is ongoing.

The general manager of the hotel has since confirmed that a "property-wide search" has turned up no additional devices.

Minneapolis Police Department police spokesman John Elder said it was unclear what, if anything, the cameras captured before they were discovered.

"We have not mined any data from those as of yet," he said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

"We are working to ascertain what it is that we have."

Police don't believe the hotel staffers are responsible.

"The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis," a Hyatt spokesperson said.

"As soon as the hotel learned about this situation, they immediately contacted local authorities and conducted a thorough property-wide search for unauthorised recording devices; no additional devices have been found.

"As confirmed by local authorities at this time, it does not appear that anyone associated with the hotel is involved in the situation. The hotel continues to fully co-operate with Minneapolis Police Department on their investigation. Further questions may be directed to MPD."