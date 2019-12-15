For those passengers who have had the embarrassing experience of having to surrender a pair or scissors or lighter, forgotten in a coat pocket, you'll be able to take comfort from this festive sight:

An airport in Lithuania has built a Christmas tree entirely form confiscated items.

Built using items confiscated by airport security, it's easy to see that you're not the only person who packed in a hurry.

Contraband Christmas tree: You're unlikely to see another tree like it this Christmas. Photo / Supplied

Vilnius Airport assembled the Tannenbaum from scissors, lighters, spent cartridges - taken from passengers and repurposed into the decoration.

Advertisement

A couple of notable exception couldn't be used for the tree. There is a cardboard cut out of a handgun stapled to the tree which is a "stand in" for a real firearm confiscated by security screening. Likewise the airport thought it prudent not to use unspent bullets and cartridges in the display.

First shared by the Lithuanian Airports group via its LinkedIn page, they claimed the tree had an important use. Beyond spreading festive cheer the aviation security officers were: "aiming to send an educational message on the importance of aviation security."

A cardboard cutout of a handgun is a stand in for a real firearm confiscated at the airport. Photo / Supplied

"If you don't want your personal, yet prohibited, belongings to land on our next year's Christmas tree - better check out the baggage requirements before you pack for your next flight," the airport said.

Star on top: Vilnius has confiscated a variety of items from passengers. Photo / Supplied

Perhaps if you peer beneath the branches you'll find an even bigger surprise.

In 2011 Airport screening in Vilnius discovered a complete WWII machine gun packed on a flight bound for Germany. The customs authorities picked out the suspicious 20kg package from a freight consignment, which happened to contain an MG-42 heavy machine gun. A customs spokesperson told CBS at the time it was the first such item to be uncovered by the airport.

This would have made a stellar tree-topper for Vilnius's contraband Christmas tree.