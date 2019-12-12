Shit Towns of New Zealand has crowned its victor of 2019 — Huntly, the small town north of Hamilton.

Residents of Porirua can rest easy this year knowing that Huntly has been officially crowned the Shittest Town in New Zealand.

Shit Towns of New Zealand, a well-known Facebook page that takes light in pointing out the terrible things that happen in our towns weekly, made the announcement last night.

It comes after a fierce tournament played out on its page, where Kiwis voted each week for the shittest town until Huntly was narrowed down to be the number 1 of number 2.

Advertisement

It took them three goes, but Huntly has finally taken out the title of Shit Town of the Year. The Waikato skidmark... Posted by Shit Towns of New Zealand on Wednesday, 11 December 2019

"It took them three goes, but Huntly has finally taken out the title of Shit Town of the Year," Shit Towns of New Zealand wrote.

"The Waikato skidmark received nearly 15,000 votes in the final shit town showdown against Porirua, taking 67 per cent of the vote.

"Huntly becomes the third town to have its name engraved on the trophy after Gore [2017] and Hawera [2018].

"Thanks to everyone who voted in the competition throughout the year, and better luck to your shit town next time!"

If the crowning wasn't enough, the page has also set up a GiveALittle to be able to erect a "Big Poo" sculpture for the "Shit Town of the Year".

If the crowning wasn't enough, the page has also set up a GiveALittle to be able to erect a "Big Poo" sculpture for the "Shit Town of the Year". Photo / Shit Towns of New Zealand.

"New Zealanders love a 'big thing'. Ohakune has its 'Big Carrot', Taihape has its 'Big Gumboot' and Auckland has its 'Giant Hypodermic Needle'. A big thing is crucial to drive tourism to small towns and provide an identity to a disenfranchised community," the crowdfunding page reads.

"If we are successful in completing this crowdfunding, [the shittest town will] be awarded with a brand new 'Big Poo' sculpture sometime early in 2019.

"Standing at an impressive 3 metres tall the 'Big Poo' will be constructed out of hand carved HD polystyrene and fibreglass and designed to withstand the elements for the long term."

Advertisement

Rick Furphy and Geoff Rissole, the creators of this crap page, have recently released a book Sh*t Towns of New Zealand Number Two, which has a detailed catalogue of shit towns and cities across Aotearoa.