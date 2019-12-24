Travelling can be a stressful experience, especially when you're heading abroad with an unruly brood.

But these travel hacks shared by people who fly regularly are guaranteed to make journeys a lot simpler.

From clever ways to charge your phone or watch TV to simple packing hacks to maximise space, you'll wonder how you ever travelled without these.

If you forget the plug part of your iPhone charger, you can simply pop the USB cord into the back of your TV to get some juice.

It's easy to misplace bobby pins when you're travelling abroad but one woman suggests storing them in a Tic Tac box to keep them all together.

If there's no TV on your plane and you want to catch up on your favourite show, simply pop your phone into a plastic bag and clip it onto the seat in front of you.

If you hate plane food and want to take a variety of snacks on board, you can pop them all in the different compartments of an old sewing kit.

Keep your razor safe and avoid it damaging your clothes by covering the sharp end with a paper clip.

Keep dirty shoes away from clean clothes by storing them in shower caps in your suitcases.

If you need to take face creams and foundation away for a weekend but can't take your entire tube, empty a small amount into a contact lens case.

There's nothing more frustrating than getting to your final destination with a smashed powder. Avoid this happening by lining every cosmetic with a cotton disc.