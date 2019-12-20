We're taking a look back at some of our favourite articles from the past year

Something wicked this way comes!

A branch of wizarding Harry-Potter themed bars is opening its first location in New Zealand.

Next year a magical pop-up bar will 'apparate' in Auckland. Opening from January until April 12, for four months fans of JK Rowling's books will be able to enjoy potion themed drinks and mixology classes.

Advertisement

The Wizard's Cauldron will appeal to lovers of JK Rowling's books. Photo / Supplied

has already been a huge success popping up in locations as far apart as Liverpool and Houston. Wizarding fans have already had a chance to experience the Cauldron across the Tasman in Sydney and Melbourne, but this will be the first time it is coming to New Zealand.

READ MORE:

• Netflix drops major Harry Potter news

• Magic! Four new Harry Potter eBooks to be released next month

• Rare Harry Potter book bought for less than $2 sells at auction for more than $50,000

• Why Harry Potter star's career went downhill



The pop-up company are certain the experience will translate, inviting visitors to brew their own "potions and concoctions."

The pop-up bar has been a huge success in Sydney, Melbourne and Houston. Photo / Supplied

For this 90 minute event, visitors are invited to don robes and will be expected to "complete challenges, tasks and more to unlock your ingredients" for wizard themed cocktails.

A magic-themed pop up bar is on its way to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

While the appeal for Harry Potter fans is clear, there appears to be some trickery involved.

The bar insists that guests for the event will have to be over 18 and, while there are similarities to the children's book franchise, the bar insists "this is an independent event and not related to any other bars or magical brands."

Potter fans will delight in the cauldron challenge. Photo / Supplied

Although you would not have to be an expert in 'transfiguration' to see similarities between the Wizard's Cauldron potion classes and other famous wizarding schools.

Something wicked this way comes: New Zealand is to get its own Harry-Potter-esque cauldron bar. Photo / Supplied

Article originally published by nzherald.co.nz on Thursday Oct 3, 2019