Furious locals have been left to clean up a beach that was trashed by a group of backpackers who used rocks to write a series of messages in the sand.

Locals who live nearby Granite Bay in Noosa National Park in Queensland recently discovered a group had used the large granite pebbles that line the shore to write a series of messages across the expanse of the beach.

The messages left across the beach. Photo / Facebook, Dennis Massoud

Among the words in the rock display were "Fraser FKN Island BBY", "send nudes", "vegan!" and "Poland". Locals were shocked by the display, which they said was "disgusting" and "destroying" the beach.

"Just awful," one person commented on the photos.

Advertisement

"Ugly! What the," another said.

"Disgusting. Can't backpackers leave our beaches and stop destroying them," another said.

Granite rocks used to deface the beach. Photo / Facebook, Dennis Massoud

The messages covered most of Granite Bay. Photo / Facebook, Dennis Massoud

Dennis Massoud shared images of the trashed beach and later photos of it restored to its natural state.

After the beach had been cleared up, Mr Massoud said the park was one of the most visited in the country. He said it "needed the protection of those who visited it".

Other visitors of the online Noosa community notice board were less worried about the "vandalism", saying there were more damaging things to discover on a beach.

"I don't understand why you are worried about rocks," wrote one Noopa local. "It's apart of the earth and people having fun on the beach, WORRY about the plastic and cigarettes been left around!"