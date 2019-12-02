If you're hoping to head overseas next year but have a tight budget, these are the cities you need to consider.

A British bank has analysed 35 of the world's most popular cities where tourists spend the least amount of money per day — as well as the cities tourists should avoid if they're on a budget.

London-based Starling Bank compared the costs of accommodation, food, transport and tourist attractions in 35 cities to determine the average price per day for a sightseeing visitor.

And the good news for Kiwis is: many of the cheapest spots are on our doorstep.

According to Starling Bank, the cheapest spot to spend a day as a tourist is Delhi, India, where a full day of sightseeing will set you back about $56.49. That includes about $17.05 for food, $1.38 for public transport, $31.60 for accommodation and $6.42 for attractions in the capital territory.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you want to save some money, avoid New York City, where the average daily cost for a visitor is calculated at a whopping $358.41.

CHEAPEST SPOTS FOR TOURISTS

1. Delhi, India: $56.49 for one day

Food: $17.05

Transport: $1.38

Accommodation: $31.60

Attractions: $6.42

2. Cairo, Egypt: $58.46 for one day

Food: $19.75

Transport: 99c

Accommodation: $20.71

Attractions: $7.93

3. Istanbul, Turkey: $71.04 for one day

Food: $25.56

Transport: $1.48

Accommodation: $36.16

Attractions: $7.84

4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: $80.67 for one day

Food: $17.52

Transport: $2.36

Accommodation: $50.68

Attractions: $10.10

5. Beijing, China: $83.58 for one day

Food: $21.07

Transport: $1.88

Accommodation: $47.99

Attractions: $12.65

Sydney, Santiago and Buenos Aires were deemed the places where the top attractions could be accessed for free.

They included the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House and Bondi Beach for Sydney, views of the Andes Mountains, Plaza de Armas and Santa Lucia Hills in Santiago, and the La Boca district and La Recoleta Cemetery in Buenos Aires.

Bangkok, where a plate of food and bottle of water cost as little as $3.46, was found to be the cheapest city to eat and drink.

MOST EXPENSIVE SPOTS FOR TOURISTS

1. New York City, USA: $358.41 for one day

Food: $98.01

Transport: $8.97

Accommodation: $219.96

Attractions: $31.47

2. Los Angeles, USA: $338.01 for one day

Food: $73.52

Transport: $5.73

Accommodation: $178.85

Attractions: $79.90

3. London, UK: $320.69 for one day

Food: $90.02

Transport: $10.00

Accommodation: $182.06

Attractions: $38.61

4. Miami, USA: $294.93for one day

Food: $73.52

Transport: $8.18

Accommodation: $168.57

Attractions: $44.65

5. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: $292.19 for one day

Food: $31.21

Transport: $2.58

Accommodation: $149.54

Attractions: $108.86