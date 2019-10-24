Saturday's Uluru climb ban has sparked frenzied scenes at the landmark as scores of visitors queued for their last chance to scale the rock.

From tomorrow — exactly 34 years since the land was handed back to its traditional owners — climbing the sacred site will finally be outlawed.

View this post on Instagram

Uluru旅行でめちゃめちゃ素敵な人達に出会えた❤️ ウルルの鑑賞ツアーだけやったら仲良くなれてなかったやろうなって思う🤔 思ったより急斜面で岩やから滑るし、ちょっと凸凹してるところ探して足と手をかけて登っていく…まさにロッククライミング。 鎖があっても助けはそれだけ。何回リタイヤしそうになったか…笑 でも山頂にはそんなこと忘れさせるくらいの絶景と達成感！ そして登りながら助け合った人達で一緒に喜べる嬉しさ。最高やった❤️❤️ 諦めずに登りきってよかったぁ！！ 自然の偉大さも感じたよ。 Thank you for everyone and thank you for help me😂❤️ I'm so glad meet you all !! I never forget this memories and everyone. It was really really scary but when I went to the top of the mountain, feel soooo good and i forgot to be tired👏🏼 This is beautiful my memories. #australia #uluru #katatjuta #trip #goodfriends #memories #climbing #workingholiday #オーストラリア#instagood #instaphoto

A post shared by Amiru (@amu0609) on

The controversial ban is the result of a unanimous vote by the board of the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in 2017.

Uluru is considered to be a place of spiritual significance by its indigenous custodians, the Anangu people, who have pleaded with tourists not to climb it for many years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As the deadline for the ban loomed, there had been a sharp spike in the number of people arriving to hike up the monolith, with a number of photos showing lengthy lines up the trail going viral.

According to the BBC, only 16 per cent of visitors to Uluru actually climbed it in 2017, when the upcoming ban was first announced, but that number has surged as the deadline drew nearer.

View this post on Instagram

・ オーストラリア旅日記① 念願の地、ウルルに行ってきたよ！ 2019年10月26日以降登山禁止が決定したことを知って急遽オーストラリア旅行を計画✈️✨ オーストラリアは海が綺麗で有名だし、いつか行ってみたいと思っていた場所の一つ😌✨ でも今回の旅のメインはウルル！！！エアーズロック⛰ ・ ・ ・ ここにこだわった理由は、生前世界の中心に行ってみたい！行こう！と話してくれていた大切な人の想いに少しでも寄り添えたらなって思ったから… 失ってからの4年間ずっと気になってた場所。 ・ ・ ・ とはいえ、その日の天候など様々な条件をクリアしてはじめて登ることができるウルル。その確率は30%満たないらしく、ドキドキ。 それより何より、事前調査でウルルは乾燥地域が故大量のハエが皮膚にまとわりつくことを知ってそこが本当に不安だった😂💦 正直、日本を旅立つ前はハエがやばいなら最悪登れなくても行くことに意味があると思い言い聞かせてました笑 ・ ・ ・ ゴールドコーストに宿泊中移動してウルルに一泊。チャンスは一度きり🙏 ４時起きでウルルを目の前にサンライズをみたときは、もう十分だぁ🤤って思った。笑 でも現地に向かい今日は門が開いてます！登れます！と言われた瞬間、どこかで登ることは難しいだろうと覚悟していたから、もう嬉しくて泣きそうになった…。 ツアー会社のミスでウルルに行く日程が一日ズレた私たち。でもだから登れた… 空の彼のパワーも感じた瞬間。 ・ ・ ・ この頃には全身にハエがまとわりつくことにも慣れて、もはやハエネットすらつけず臨んだ💪 それよりはじめの急傾斜にはちょいビビった🤣 途中から鎖を持って登れるゾーンに入るんだけど一歩間違えたら転げ落ちる傾斜。高所恐怖症の人が断念する気持ちもよーくわかった💦 想像以上に急な傾斜は続いて、途中笑えなくなっちゃった笑 久しぶりにあんなアドレナリンが出た気がする〜。 ・ ・ ・ 単一の岩として世界最大級。比高335メートル、周囲10キロメートル。 登る前からその圧倒的な存在感に感動したけど、頂上でみた景色はもう言葉にならなかった…😢 そこでしか感じられない風を感じることができたことは一生の思い出。 そして世界の中心で空に手を合わせることができたことに、本当に感謝の一日でした🙏 ・ ・ ・ 感無量。 ウルルの写真、まだまだ載せます🤤 ・ ・ ・ ・ #エアーズロック#ウルル#神聖の地#オーストラリアの自然#世界遺産#ウルルカタジュタ国立公園 #オーストラリア旅行 #10月11日#アボリジニ#アナング#大地のヘソ#地球のヘソ#ayersrock #uluru#australia #trip#beautifulviews #beautifulworld #worldheritage #australiatrip2019

A post shared by ERI_1009 (@shirahaseeri89109) on

In fact, the ABC reports there were an extra 10,000 visitors to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park per month in the six months leading up to the climb's closure.

Yesterday, a clip posted on Twitter by ABC journalist Oliver Gordon showed crowds waiting at the base of the site at 7am.

The video revealed the queue snaking from the carpark all the way to the beginning of the climb, with commenters likening the crowd to a "conga line".

It attracted thousands of views and comments, with some describing the final mad rush to conquer Uluru as "disgusting", "selfish" and "disrespectful" to the traditional owners.

"You'd have to be really, really keen to insult and offend Traditional Owners to even consider climbing in such crowded conditions," one Twitter user posted, while another wrote: "Can any one of these climbers give me a good and valid reason why they feel they must do this? Why should you not be utterly ashamed and embarrassed? Anyone?"

The climb was established in 1964 on the steep western face of the rock, and from October 28, the chain handhold that guided tourists up the rock for decades will be dismantled.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From tomorrow onwards, heavy fines of up to $10,000 will be introduced for anyone who ignores the new law.

Over the decades, dozens of people have died while climbing Uluru for a range of reasons, including falls, dehydration and health issues.

In 2018, a Japanese tourist died while trying to climb one of the steepest parts of the rock, and last month, One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson got stuck while climbing Uluru in protest against the ban.

Earlier this month, a young South Australian girl fell at least 20 metres while descending from the summit after visiting the site with her parents and younger brother.

The 12-year-old lost her footing and fell on the lower section of the climb, near where the chain is located.

This month, Central Land Council chief executive Joe Martin-Jard told Sky News tourists had been increasingly using Uluru as a toilet.

He said that was one of the reasons behind the decision to outlaw the climb, along with the site's cultural significance and safety concerns.

View this post on Instagram

...lass uns doch Geschichten schreiben die wir später gern erzählen lass uns nachts lange wach bleiben und aufs höchste Hausdach der Stadt steigen lass mal an uns selber glauben, mir egal ob das verrückt ist, und wer genau guckt sieht, dass Mut auch bloß ein Anagramm von Glück ist. . . #uluru #outbacktravels #exploreuluru #yulara #loveaus @australia #bondibeach #conella #ayq #spotlights #wlyg #dreamersclub #outbackaustralia #redsand #perfectlighting #redheart #nightgram #moodgram #onlygooddays #australia #pursuitofportraits #pursuitofpurpose #sunaddict #latenightsoutback #sleepingunderthestars #unsgehtsambesten @travelbloggeres @travelandleisure @jetstaraustralia #campingtrip #dirtybootsmessyhair #sleepinginswags #lyrics #phillippoisel

A post shared by Anna Maria (@lyfestyleanna) on

"They've wanted to see it closed for a very long time, for spiritual reasons, for cultural reasons, but if you speak to them they'll also tell you that it's for safety reasons, they've had to take down bodies off the rock, people have fallen off the rock and it really hurts them when they see visitors being hurt," Mr Martin-Jard told Sky News.

"They're a bit disappointed with people going to the toilet once they're up there and leaving things like children's kimbies (nappies) behind, and when we have the rare event of rain that pee and crap flows down the rock into very fragile water holes and rock holes that animals drink from."