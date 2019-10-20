A British tourist has fallen to his death after posing for a photo in the South of France.

Faerez Bagna from west London drowned on September 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 29-year-old fell into the sea from the promenade in Nice after asking his friend to take a snap of him.

Newspaper France Bleu revealed that Bagna's body was found by rescuers 15 minutes after he had fallen in.

The man's sister, Mella Sanders, became aware of his death two weeks later after sending him a series of text messages.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to raise money to repatriate Bagna's body.

Faerez Bagna was visiting Nice in the South of France when he died. Photo / Getty Images

"On the 13th October we received horrific news via text, unsympathetically stating that our brother had drowned in the sea of Nice," Sanders wrote in the GoFundMe page's description.

"We still don't know the full story and are piecing together most of it from what we can find online.

"This is absolutely devastating, more so than it needs to be."

Bagna's family wants to bring his body home so they can properly mourn his death.

"All who met Faerez will know how loving, passionate and caring he was about every single thing he did in his life," Sanders said.