Airbnb Experiences, the activities arm of the home-sharing platform, offers travelers many things to do in Lima, Peru. They can learn to cycle around the capital on a bamboo bike ($50); make ceviche in the home of a local ($97); and spend 90 minutes with Otto, the skateboarding bulldog who set a world record for the longest human tunnel traveled through by a skateboarding dog (picture a line of participants standing with their legs wide, creating a passageway for the rolling canine).

