American reality television personality Aubrey O'Day says she was shocked and disturbed when an American Airlines employee "made her" turn her shirt inside out in front of the entire plane.

35-year-old singer alleged on Twitter on Thursday that she was asked to remove her top because the flight attendant on the American Airlines flight "didn't like my shirt".

never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight.. including making me undress in front of the entire plane because he didn’t like my shirt & made me turn inside out in order to fly. @AmericanAir JAMES RUSSO NEEDS TO BE FIRED. — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019

Witnesses on the flight told TMZ there's more context to her story.

The witnesses claim O'Day was boarding the plane wearing a black shirt with large white letters across the front, spelling out "F***", uncensored.

Allegedly when the flight attendant asked O'Day to change her top, she said she was going to post about it on social media.

"Aubrey said she didn't have another shirt, so she was asked to turn hers inside out. She could have gone to the restroom, but she decided to take her shirt off on the spot"

American Airlines told Fox News: "We are reviewing the situation and have reached out to Ms O'Day to get more information."

O'Day did not elaborate as to what about her shirt the flight attendant objected to.

"I was SHOCKED. I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off. The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad," she tweeted.

She added in a follow-up tweet: "Im that offended and disturbed."