A young Dublin woman alleges that when she was out at a night club on her Greek holiday, a stranger tried to put a "pill" in her drink.

Gemma Reynolds, 22, was "dancing away" in a night club during a girls' luxurious holiday when she was targeted by a stranger.

Gemma Reynold's was out at a night club with her friends when a stranger tried to slip a "pill" in her drink. Photo / Facebook

The terrifying candid photo, which was posted to Facebook, shows the exact moment the stranger sneaks up behind Reynolds and leans over her shoulder to try to slip a "pill" into her drink.

"I was dancing away with my friends and one of them decided to take some pictures of the night out," Reynolds told The Sun.

"As she was doing this, she caught one of the men trying to drop a pill of some sort in my drink.

"My friends started shouting, 'Don't drink it'. As soon as they said that, the two men started to run away.

"I hadn't even been socialising with these men. They were complete strangers and hadn't even tried to talk to us. They just came up behind me and did this.

"My initial reaction was to just throw the drink on the ground. I went up to the bouncers and gave them descriptions of the men, but by that stage they had probably cleared out of the place."

Two days before the incident, a friend on holiday with Reynolds was spiked with a date-rape drug.

The red circle outlines the stranger in close contact with Reynolds drink. Photo / Facebook

"We landed on the first night, which was a Tuesday, and my friend was spiked in one of the nightclubs," the 22-year-old said.

"A date-rape drug was put in her drink. We brought her to the hospital immediately after she complained about not feeling well.

"She couldn't keep anything down and kept getting sick."

Reynolds told The Sun she was furious about the men trying to ruin the friends' holiday.

"I don't understand how people can be so vile as to try and ruin someone's holiday like this," she added.

"Even here at home it can be so dangerous. Girls shouldn't have to be this careful on nights out but sadly that's what it has become.

"Don't ever be on your own. If my friends weren't there this would have had a very different and scary outcome."