A US man tragically died while proposing to his girlfriend underwater on holiday in Tanzania.

Steven Weber and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, were staying in a submerged cabin at the Manta Resort, off Pemba Island.

Footage shared by a devastated Antoine shows Weber diving under water to ask her to marry him.

There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to... Posted by Kenesha Antoine on Friday, 20 September 2019

In the video, Weber presses a hand-written proposal note against the cabin window as Ms Antoine films from inside. He spent more time underwater as he opened the ring box.

Antoine, speaking in a Facebook post, said he "never emerged from those depths".

"It is with the deepest regret that we inform that a fatal accident occurred at The Manta Resort on Thursday 19 September, 2019," the resort said in a statement.

The couple had booked four nights at the resort's underwater room, which lies approximately 250m from the shore.

Costing £1,300 (NZ$2567) per night, the cabin is anchored in water around 10m (32ft) deep.

On the third day of their stay, Weber, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, plunged into the water to make his proposal.

His note read: "I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But… everything I love about you, I love more every day!"