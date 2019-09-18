When it comes to flying, what you see in the cabin seems to be getting weirder and weirder.

From a support pony to people putting on fake eyelashes mid-flight — and even passengers clipping their fingernails while soaring at 10,000 metres.

But this woman's mid-air hobby may well take the cake, and not because of her cross-stitching technique but rather the message she's created for the intended recipient.

Sitting among a number of other passengers, the unidentified woman has been photographed stitching away at her hoop and linen fabric.

Passing time, the woman in navy blue stitches away at red, pink and yellow flowers while a single message glares back at her.

"Eat a bag of d**ks," is all it reads.

The woman was photographed sewing the message on-board the plane. Photo / Supplied

The photo, which has been posted to Facebook group "Shut the Front Door", has since gone viral, generating 46k likes and more than 15k comments.

"I always do my needlework in the airport and on the plane," one person commented.

"A little crafty inspiration for my next project," another added. "For the perfect, heartfelt gift."

Earlier this year, a man went viral after he put his bare feet on the in-flight entertainment screen before leaving toe marks on the wall while on-board a plane.

A fellow passenger was so disgusted by what he witnessed, he shared the images on social media.

The photo posted by a passenger went viral. Photo / Supplied

Along with the images, the man explained how he managed to get the passenger to take his feet down.

He wrote: "So I snitched this f***er out to the flight attendant, who told him to put them down.

"Puts them back a few minutes later & I asked him to put them down. 'They're your bare feet, man'.

"He was shocked & put them down. When he just put them back up I decided f**k it, I'm tweeting.

"We had to get off the plane because of lightning and there were dirty toes smudges where his feet were."