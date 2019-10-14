Dolores Barclay and friends take a gambol in Gambia

I stood with three friends on a beach littered with dead fish, cigarette butts, the leavings of lunch and empty soda cans. We were in Banjul, Gambia, about to set off on an adventure to Jinack Island.

Our pirogue — a large dugout with a muscular motor — awaited us just offshore, bobbing on the Gambia River with a herd of other colourful boats filled with furniture, groceries and people.

But there was no way we would walk through the mucky beach and water to get to our ride. Clearly, our

