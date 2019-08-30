An airline boss has been fired after posting photos of British Airways cabin crew online and labelling them "fat" and "unkempt".

LOT Polish Airlines' cabin crew operations director Katarzyna Richter has faced heavy criticism for secretly takings photos of the crew members on her flight from London Gatwick to Poland and then "cyberbullying" them on Facebook.

"Today, my attention was drawn to grooming and appearance of British Airways cabin crew members, unpolished shoes, holes in tights, too tight uniform, double chin, rotten and uneven teeth, messy hairstyle," Richter posted.

She then went on to claim that the British Airways workers were slack with their duties.

"By the way I am curious if you as a passenger judge cabin crew by the way they look?" she asked.

The airline boss' post caused outrage with the airline, especially since the photos were shared line without their permission.

Katarzyna Richter secretly snapped the workers on a flight and blasted their appearance. Photos / Facebook

"How dare this airline executive invite the public to assess the appearance of a rival carrier's workers," one British Airways (BA) worker told The Sun.

"The primary job of BA staff is to keep passengers safe. This woman should know more than anyone how to behave."

The worked said that she should be fired for fat-shaming the crew member while they are working.

"She's a disgrace to her employer and the aviation industry."

LOT told The Sun that after her comments were investigated, Richter was fired from the company.

An airline spokeswoman said: "We are truly sorry for this situation. Such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by our company."

Richter has since apologised to the airline and crew members involved.

"I regret my behaviour — I should not judge the competence and appearance of employees of another airline. I'm sorry again."

British Airways told The Sun it was "proud of our cabin crew and the exceptional service they deliver to our customers every day".