"Preparation trumps youth," said the winner, Bob Long, who "hated" to think that he couldn't complete the Mongol Derby, a gruelling contest across the steppes of Mongolia.

Bob Long, 70, just became the oldest person to finish what Guinness World Records calls the longest multi-horse race in the world. He also came in first.

"It's nothing," he said during a Facebook livestream shortly after crossing the finish line of the Mongol Derby on Thursday. "You just ride 650 miles on a death march."

The annual race, a 1,000-kilometre competition across the steppes of Mongolia held over 10 days, traces the

