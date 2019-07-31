A Swedish woman has lashed out at a bus company on Facebook, after the driver allegedly booted her off because her outfit showed "way too much".

Amanda Hansson took to Facebook to complain about the incident, which occurred during a 27-degree day in Malmö, Sweden.

Ms Hansson was wearing weather-appropriate shorts and a camisole top when she boarded the bus, when she was quickly summoned by the driver before taking her seat.

Ms Hansson said that the driver told her that she was wearing "too few clothes" and that she should "cover up", noting that her attire violated the company's dress code.

The 19-year-old said she asked the driver "what sort of sexist sh*t he was trying to pull?", but said the man continued to say she "should cover up".

"What gives a bus driver the right to decide if a woman has 'unsuitable clothing' on?" she said in an interview with Kvällsposten newspaper.

The teenager from Malmo recieved an apology from the bus company. Photo / Supplied

Ms Hansson's post about her experience has been shared thousands of times, with many questioning the driver's behaviour.

Following her Facebook post going viral, the bus company was quick to apologise and stated it had no policy regarding customer clothing and that the driver had been suspended until an internal investigation was complete.

"Something went wrong," Skånetrafiken's traffic director Linus Erixon said on Twitter following the outcry.

"Of course people are welcome on board our buses and trains in shorts and a camisole. "I can confirm that the driver was not acting out of any religious or political motive," he told local news website, Sydsvenskan.

Bekymrad över detta. Något blivit fel. Vi kommer utreda vad som hänt. Självklart är man välkommen ombord på våra bussar och tåg i linne och shorts. @skanetrafiken @Expressen @sydsvenskan https://t.co/ryUJ5GyvjQ — Linus Eriksson (@trafikdirektor) July 27, 2019

"Neither Skånetrafiken nor Nobina have any policies concerning the clothing of our customers. Everyone should be treated equally and with respect."

It is understood the transport company formally apologised to Amanda for her "erroneous treatment".

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old mum-of-two was booted off a flight because cabin crew deemed her top was too low-cut.

Make-up artist Harriet Osborne was told by easyJet staff her partially see-through top was unsuitable as children were on board.

The make-up artist, from Suffolk in the UK, was not wearing a bra but had nipple covers and tape. She said she covered up the shirt with a mate's jumper but was not allowed back on.

Ms Osborne said she had to sleep on the floor at Malaga airport in Spain with her friend before they flew home the next day.