A passenger jet carrying 62 people hit a light tower while taxiing at Perth Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cobham Aviation plane collided with the structure as it was preparing to take off around 2.20pm.

Terrified passengers described the moment, saying they felt a "massive jolt" as the plane hit the light tower.

"Perth Airport can confirm a Cobham aircraft made impact with a light tower while taxiing in the general aviation area at approximately 2.20pm," Perth Airport said.

"Emergency services are on site. However, there are no injuries to passengers or crew.

"This incident has not impacted any other operations or services at Perth Airport."

It is understood the incident occurred due to a faulty brake.

A witness, who did not wish to be named, said they heard a loud bang and thought the situation could have been worse.

A plane with 60 passengers on board has hit a light tower at Perth Airport. Photo / 7 News

"It could have been a lot worse.

"Better a brake issue happen now than when we land."

The airline confirmed in a statement that the nose of the aircraft was damaged when it was leaving Cobham's ramp.

"None of the 62 passengers or four crew on board were injured," the airline said.

"The aircraft was operating a regular afternoon service to the Goldfields region in Western Australia at the time of the incident.

"Cobham is currently working with all the relevant authorities and will fully co-operate the investigation."