Movie World's HyperCoaster is already a terrifying ride to contend with but throw in a rogue ibis — that smacks you in the face at the top of the coaster — and you really have yourself a thrill.

That was the reality for Gold Coast local Paige who psyched herself up to sit at the front of the DC rival HyperCoaster with her Uncle Mitch when she was hit in the face by the huge bird.

The now-viral footage, posted by her mother Nicole Ormiston, showed Paige screaming with her hands off the harness before the rollercoaster drops and speeds up to the second hill.

But as the coaster powers up the hill, an ibis appears out of nowhere and whacks Paige in the face.

Her uncle looks at her with his mouth wide open and in shock and Paige begins to realise what happened.

"Holy fudge," she appears to mouth. "Oh my god. What the fudge. I just got hit by a bird."

The niece and uncle look at each other and laugh before the ride comes to an end.

The footage has gone viral on Facebook, with more than 100,000 views and more than 400 shares.

There was some debate in the comments about whether Paige said "fudge" or dropped a few F-bombs but it doesn't look like she'll be in trouble from her mum.

Direct hit: The terrified Ibis tumbled over Paige Ormiston on the front row of the Hypercoaster. Photo / Supplied

"Did she say 'what the f**k?' That's so scary though," one person commented.

Ms Ormiston replied and said her daughter wasn't going to be in trouble for the "colourful language".

"Sure looks like it to me! Can't say I blame her," she wrote.

"Normally that would be some seriously punishable language, but I totally get it in this case...This is a parenting moment where I genuinely didn't know how to respond?! So funny but so naughty."

Thousands of people have since commented on the post, with a handful praising the Movie World worker for "being so professional" and trying not to laugh at Paige's predicament.

After making sure her daughter was alright, Ms Ormiston knew there was only one option.

"Paige just got hit by an ibis while riding front seat on the DC rival HyperCoaster with uncle Mitch @movieworldaus," she captioned the video.

"She had feathers on her and a beak scratch on her right shoulder. She's completely shocked, a little bruised but OK. Not sure about the bird? How can you not buy that video?"