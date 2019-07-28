British media reports say six people have been assaulted onboard a P&O cruise ship after a passenger dressed as a clown sparked a brawl.
Richard Gaisford, an ITV journalist who was onboard the cruise ship travelling from Bergen, Norway, to Southampton, England, said security staff rushed to the buffet restaurant onboard after the late-night melee.
He tweeted Saturday that the brawl apparently started when a "passenger dressed as a clown" upset a group of passengers.
"There was blood everywhere," Gaisford wrote. He said that witnesses told him they were so frightened they had to hide, with furniture and plates being used as weapons.
A P&O Cruises spokesman said all passengers have disembarked from the Britannia ship and police are investigating.
The Guardian quoted Hampshire Police as saying that six people - three women and three men - were assaulted in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Friday. Police said two people were arrested.
Gaisford wrote that he was told that the clown costume had offended one party involved, as they had specifically booked a cruise with no fancy dress.