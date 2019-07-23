James Martin checks into the Aro'A Beachside Inn, Rarotonga.

Getting there

: With a 10pm arrival and 300-odd passengers to be processed from a chocker B777 (Jetstar had cancelled their flight — a regular occurrence, I gather) it was very late when we exited the terminal and the property's minivan was the only option for the 10-minute drive.

Check-in experience : Not sure we ever did. The driver had a room list and door keys for all his passengers and he took us straight to our unit, No 2. The property already had our credit card information from the booking

