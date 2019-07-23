James Martin checks into the Aro'A Beachside Inn, Rarotonga.

Getting there

: With a 10pm arrival and 300-odd passengers to be processed from a chocker B777 (Jetstar had cancelled their flight — a regular occurrence, I gather) it was very late when we exited the terminal and the property's minivan was the only option for the 10-minute drive.

Check-in experience : Not sure we ever did. The driver had a room list and door keys for all his passengers and he took us straight to our unit, No 2. The property already had our credit card information from the booking process.

Accommodation : The property is on the ocean side of the road and has its own private white-sand beach. There are three room options: a two-bedroom Suite; Beachside Deluxe, one double and one single bed, the latter also serving as a sofa if necessary; Oceanview Studio, one double bed. Unit two was Beachside Deluxe. All 12 rooms feature furnished balconies or patios, sitting areas and kitchens with fridges, coffee/tea makers, microwaves and stovetops, making in-room dining convenient. There is no air-con but screen doors let in the sea breeze and ceiling fans are installed.

The bed : Standard beds but both were very comfortable. And extra pillows were available.

Bathroom: Large and at the rear of the unit, it had a good shower and all the standard toiletries.

Food and drink : The rate includes a "tropical" breakfast: island fruit platter; a savoury muffin and all the toast you can eat. Plus, a bottomless cup of coffee. The fruit platter included something I had never seen before: a star fruit, which when sliced looks like a five-pointed star and was very tasty. Sunday morning is make-your-own omelette day. That was fun.

The Shipwreck Hut is the centre of all activities. It is where you have breakfast and dinner if you are too tired to go out. Dinner is advertised as "pub grub", fish and chips, lasagne, seafood chowder, home-baked pies, etc and the best, so they claim, cocktails on the rock. We certainly enjoyed ours. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday are live music nights, and Saturday can also be BBQ night.

For lunch, we ate in each day, having gone up to the local store, to get in the necessary supplies. There is one around 250m either side of the property, the one to the right also with a large icecream outlet selling all the good Tip Top flavours from home.

Facilities : Kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, snorkelling gear and reef shoes are complimentary.

What to do: Steve, the host, briefs all newcomers at breakfast the first morning, handing out maps and giving recommendations as to what to see and do and where to eat. We took his advice for dinner on two nights, on one we sat right next to the beach and on the other actually on the beach, and on both occasions watched the glorious tropical sunset.

Transport is by round-island bus, approximately hourly in each direction, or by rented bicycle, car (our choice) or scooter. But be aware the latter requires a special licence.

Wi-Fi : Available at a cost.

Rates : Normal rates run from around $300-$600 per night but they are constantly offering deals. Refer to their website: aroabeach.com.

What's good about this place? It's cheap and cheerful. Cheap compared to many other island properties and there is very little ceremony, although the staff, while laidback, are efficient and accommodating. The sign above a hammock slung between two coconut palms by the beach says it all — "stress management office".

Would I return? In a heartbeat.