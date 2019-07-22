David Libeau flies aboard Thai Airways flight TG945, from Rome to Bangkok.

The plane

: An almost brand new Airbus A350.

Class: Royal Silk Business Class.

Seat: I was in 15A. The lie-flat beds are in a 1-2-1 configuration. The only thing I did not like is that the overhead lockers are quite low and it was easy to bang your head when getting in or out of your seat.

Flight time: About 9hr 30m, leaving Rome just before 2pm and arriving into Bangkok at 5am.

Food and drink : We flew four sectors on Thai on

