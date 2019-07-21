Costa Rica has issued a national alert after 19 people died from methanol poisoning over the past few weeks.

Here in New Zealand, it can be easy to feel removed from the potential danger of contaminated drinks.

But there are destinations closer to home that come with risk, as Australian Colin "Col" Ahearn knows all too well.

Ahearn was deeply affected by the death of the Kiwi-Australian teen Liam Davies in January 2013, who was vigilant and concerned about counterfeit spirits, but still lost his life after drinking them.

Liam Davies died of methanol poisoning in Lombok. Photo / Supplied

The young son of Taranaki parents died of methanol poisoning after being served what the bar staff stated were genuine imported Vodka Limes mixes at Rudy Bar on Gili Trawangan, Indonesia, January 2013.

The drink was in fact "fake" - diluted with deadly methanol. Liam and two friends suffered from severe methanol poisoning that night. His friends got lucky and survived, but Liam did not.

"I met Liam's mum and dad the week after Liam had his life support turned off here in Perth," said Ahearn, when approached by The Herald.

"As you would know, Lhani and Tim Davies are Kiwis, I just love 'em to bits, but wish I never had met them in these circumstances. "

Ahearn has spent the last six years spreading awareness, most recently through his Facebook page "Just Don't Drink Spirits In Bali". He also works closely with Lhani and Tim Davies on promoting safe drinking in Bali.

He has devoted thousands of hours to sharing his warnings and replying to comments and messages. Just last week his Facebook post about his personal information being printed on Duty Free receipts went around the world.

"It's been a long, hard road trying to get awareness," says Ahearn.

"Methanol is a byproduct of poor distillation and can be present still if it hasn't been removed correctly through the distillation process. This is not the only way methanol is introduced in spirits, though. Industrial methanol has been found in many cases where spirits at bars have been tested. Generally fecal matter is also found in these samples as the diluted spirits are refilled with local water."

The Perth man released a video three years ago that went viral and still gets weekly attention, where he explains a disturbing incident from the night before and gives more context on the crisis. Warning: Strong language.

The Australian still sees young people taking chances with their lives "Every day when we are there."

"On the downside, a lot of bar owners in Bali really don't like me. Oh well."

Liam's Kiwi parents, the Davies, have since devoted themselves to the LIAM "Lifesaving Initiative Against Methanol" Foundation.,

Ahearn is proud of his efforts, and especially of the Davies'. He says it is thanks to Tim and Lhani that many tourists now survive poisoning, "unlike poor Liam"

"Prior to Lhani and Tim doing all the work they have done you could not get ethanol blockers as a treatment in hospital in Bali. [The blockers] buy your body time to then get other treatment. They had legislation changed in Bali, which had never happened prior."

"Additionally The LIAM Foundation has facilitated and paid for training for over 8,000 medical professionals in Indonesia on how to recognise and treat methanol poisoning. You now get better treatment in Bali than what you will in Australia and maybe even New Zealand."

Fans of Col's Facebook page often find him after their own horrific experiences.

Like Peppa, "A relative of our family lost his son and two of their mates and his other son has permanent organ damage from methanol poisoning. The danger is real and it kills. Its like playing Russian roulette"

Noni lost her daughter in Bali, "You are very lucky to have survived. Unfortunately, my beloved 21 year old daughter Roisin didn't. She also was poisoned on Gili T and died a horrific death."

"Methanol isn't a fun subject, I really have a lot better things that I could be doing with my time than continually trying to raise awareness about it in Bali," Ahearn says.

"I look at others drinking [cocktails] and have to decide to leave them alone. It's everyone's choice to drink, but I always wonder, do those guys actually know what they could be about to do? Is this drink the one that will change their life? "

What is arak?

Islam is the most adhered to religion in Indonesia. Alcohol is highly taxed, which results in some bars substituting liquor for locally fermented arak, a distilled grape and aniseed drink, or other counterfeit spirits.

In Bali a 600ml plastic bag of arak costs less than NZ$5. It is not uncommon for arak to contain dangerous amounts of methanol.

Ahearn says, "I have drank Arak in the past as well, you could not pay me to do it now. Traditionally the blokes in villages would make it and make it well. The guard has changed as lots of them men now go away from home to work, lots of the women are making it now with a lot more time pressure. There is now a lot of average and dangerous Arak being produced."

Symptoms of methanol poisoning include acute abdominal pain, headache and lack of coordination in body movements. Victims often seek medical treatment only after a delay, because symptoms tend to appear long after methanol has been consumed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO said there have been recent outbreaks in about a dozen countries, including India, Norway, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

Here's what you need to know if you don't want to roll the dice with your future.

1. Methanol is only found in "fake" or illegally produced "spirits", so you can safely drink beer, wine and cider as well as premixed drinks – or any duty-free spirits you bring with you.

2. Avoid sketchy bars and clubs or those that have excessive discounts and deals. If you want to go, NEVER order cocktails.

3. Alcohol (ethanol) is not exactly an antidote, but it dilutes methanol and reduces how fast you metabolise the poison. Here's a guide from LIAM:

Treatment can be helped along with alcohol. Photo / LIAM Foundation

4. Testing alcohol by scent or by flame are neither guaranteed nor safe methods of testing so we won't outline them. You're best to avoid spirits entirely.

5. This resource by LIAM is a good one to print, bookmark and share.