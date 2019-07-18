One giant leap for mankind, one small holiday bach for the weekend.

Fifty years ago, the crew of Apollo 11 were hurtling through space towards their final goal: the Moon.

To mark the 50th anniversary of this momentous occasion, Airbnb have made a collection of Nasa-themed holiday listings that rekindle a bit of the magic of mankind's arrival on the moon.

Dark sky reserve: The shuttle sits in a prime patch for stargazing

One of the most spectacular of these listings has landed far from the sea of tranquillity, and is a bit closer to lake Pukaki, New Zealand.

Advertisement

In Tekapo you can stay in a recreated Apollo 11 shuttle.

The metal spaceship is modelled on the one that carried the crew to the moon and back, complete with rocket thrusters. According to the owners, this is "the only accommodation of its type on Planet Earth."

It's quite fitting, really.

Just as crew members Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were huddled in a tiny metal capsule, on the great astral plains of space – you too, can lock yourself into a tin shed to contemplate the mysteries of the universe.

However, the listing details that it is for two guests only. Sorry, Michael.

An Apollo command module orbits the moon. Photo /NASA via Getty Images

On the inside, the host has managed to fit a double bed, a kitchenette with a fridge, and a wifi spot. It looks far more comfortable than the archived pictures from inside the Apollo mission.

Earthly comforts: The lunard shuttle is full of amenities. Photo / Supplied

The listing advertises the "view of Mount Cook" prominently, however more astrologically-minded guests will be aiming their eyes heavenwards.

It's the perfect spot for stargazers.

Parked on a trailer, the shuttle sits on a spot in the Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve. The 4300 square-km Aoraki reserve is an international centre for astrology and home to New Zealand's leading research centre – the Mount John Observatory.

However, you'll have a far more comfortable overnight experience here.

The top of the shuttle "lifts off" to reveal a skylight for star-spotting. This is definitely a feature the original Apollo crew didn't have.

One thing the Apollo crew didn't have. Photo / Supplied

Staring out into the void of space from your space shuttle, it's the next best thing to being there.

Compared to Nasa's $40 billion Apollo program, at $90 per night a stay in the shuttle is a bargain!

However, those starry-eyed couples dreaming of a Nasa themed stay may have missed the shuttle.

Parked up: The shuttle is safely nestled on a trailer near lake Pukaki. Photo / Supplied

The Airbnb is fully booked for this weekend and well into September.

However, there are plenty of other romantic, Nasa-themed escapes out there.

They might still be on this planet, but they're out of this world:

A night in a UFO

A night in a UFO. Photo / Supplied

Forget storm Area 51. A night in a flying saucer sounds far more relaxing. Particularly this sleek space-age pod.

Redbirth, UK $183 per-night



Happy space campers

Space camp. Photo / Supplied

In the lunar landscapes of Joshua Tree, someone has created a Moon Camp. This glamorous is powered by solar panels, and there's even a hammock for the zero-gravity experience.

Joshua Tree, California, USA $222 per-night



Glen Eagles has landed

Lunar lander. Photo / Supplied

In the Scottish Highlands someone appears to have parked a lunar lander. The big viewing panels, portholes, and silvery chimney give the property the appearance of a space mobile. Although inside is far more Scandi-cabin than mission control, the overall effect is pretty stellar.

Oban, UK, $277 per-night