Wildlife experiences are around every corner in Tasmania, with something for every family member, writes Dani Wright.

Nick and Mick dish out plenty of jokes with their seasickness tablets as we head out to the wild Southern Ocean off the coast of Tasmania. We're in a place best known for its homegrown artisan produce, but we're forgoing Bruny Island's honey, oysters and fudge and instead experiencing thrilling tight turns on board a fast but not furious eco-cruising vessel.

It's the wildlife my children, Georgie, 10, and Henry, 13, and I have come to admire, and as we circle seaweed-encrusted rocks,

