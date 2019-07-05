Sam Rosenbaum has Stephen Colbert to thank for his career switch from accountant to cannabis tour operator.

The newly minted MBA was watching an episode of "The Colbert Report" in 2014 when the comedian spoke of a "cannabis green rush" coming to Colorado, which had recently become the first state to legalise recreational marijuana.

"The part about bus tours kind of jumped out at me," Rosenbaum, 34, said. "I came up with High 5 Tours and registered it the next week." It was a prescient move. One year later, when Rosenbaum's home state of Oregon voted to legalise cannabis, High