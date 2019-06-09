The rate is much higher than a Holiday Inn and facilities won't be that comfortable - but the view will be out of this world.

For the first time, tourists will be able to stay on the International Space Station for US$35,000 (NZ$51,000) a night, Nasa says.

Two people will be able to fly to the station every year and stay for up to 30 days, Trips will start from as early as next year.

Travel firms will be responsible for ensuring tourists met training and medical requirements for spaceflight.

Nasa's Jeff DeWit said the return trip would cost about NZ$75 million per person.

For its own scientific missions, Nasa has already agreed deals with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which will use its Dragon capsule, and Boeing, which is building a spacecraft called the Starliner.

It is likely these companies will charge a similar "taxi fare" for spacebound tourists.

The trip is 239,000 miles each way but it "won't come with any Hilton or Marriott points", DeWit joked.

Nasa wants to return astronauts to the moon by 2024 and is looking at new ways of raising money.