Recent brash innovations are a mere blip in the rich history of the Yucatan peninsula, writes Annabel Langbein.

It's been six years since I last visited Tulum, Mexico, and the change is mind-boggling. It's as if someone has exploded an enormous pinata of cash over the town, transforming its once low-key hipster-hangout vibe into the most instagrammed fashion-conscious place on earth.

But for all the over-cooked vibe, Tulum is still a great place to base yourself for a Mexican adventure where you can enjoy excellent food and a comfortable bed at the end of the day. And if you want

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.