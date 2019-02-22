Passengers on a P&O cruise ship due to return to Brisbane tomorrow are stuck in the South Pacific as Tropical Cyclone Oma causes rough seas and strong winds.

Passengers on a P&O cruise ship are being forced to stay an extra night at sea due to rough conditions caused by Tropical Cyclone Oma.

The Pacific Dawn has been out in calmer waters near New Caledonia, unable to continue through the high winds and difficult sea conditions to make its scheduled arrival in Brisbane tomorrow.

P&O said the ship would call into Noumea today.

Advertisement

Good afternoon everyone – a further update on the evolving situation as Cyclone Oma approaches the coast of Queensland.... Posted by P&O Cruises Australia on Wednesday, 20 February 2019

Other cruise ships have been impacted as the tropical cyclone bears down on the east coast of Australia.

The next scheduled journey of the Pacific Dawn, a three-day cruise from Brisbane, has been cancelled.

A Pacific Explorer journey from Sydney to the NSW Sapphire Coast will change its route to avoid the effects of Oma.

P&O also said the cruise liner Arcadia would extend its stay in Sydney until Sunday and was expected to be in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The company said Oma had also "significantly affected" port operations in Brisbane.

Passenger Nakayla Murnane, who is stranded on the Pacific Dawn, told Nine the ship was experiencing "five metre swells just outside of New Caledonia".

"P&O are trying to work out a way to get us all home safely, but at the moment we don't really know much except for captain's updates at 9am and 12pm daily," Ms Murnane said.

The Pacific Dawn (circled) waited out rough conditions, near New Caledonia. Photo / CruiseMapper

Other passengers said their safety appeared to be the crew's top priority.

"We are on the Dawn now and yes we have had a very rough few days but P&O have been keeping us updated on the weather," passenger Eileen Thew said on Facebook.

"We are a family group with some having to miss time at work but we are being kept safe and that is all that matters right now. Congrats to P&O for looking after your passengers as a priority."

Passenger Andrew Knox said: "We got off the dawn yesterday and flew home from Port Vila. It was very rough seas the last few days. Good luck for those who stayed and are getting a few extra days."

Cyclone Oma caused flooding in the coastal village of Pelong on the island of Maskelyne, Vanuatu. Photo / Red Cross Vanuatu

Another passenger said they were booked on the Pacific Dawn's next cruise, which has now been scrapped.

"I am OK with it being cancelled as obviously safety comes first but also the risk of sitting at the port and the rough seas wouldn't have made it a pleasant trip anyway (although we would've made the best of it)," Kylie Beard said.

But at least one passenger saw the bright side of the weather drama.

"Thanks Oma, you've just given me 2 x extra cruise days free," Scott Couper tweeted.

The rough conditions caused by Oma have created confusion among other holiday-makers about whether their planned cruises will go ahead.