A Cajun chicken sandwich - containing very little chicken - left a passenger hungry on an Emirates flight.

Paul Carline was travelling from Brisbane to Dublin with Emirates when he was served the offending sandwich, news.com.au reports.

He shared an image of the meal on Facebook in response to a Jetstar passenger's disappointing meal.

"Not as bad as my Emirates food on a flight from Dublin to Brisbane," he wrote.

Advertisement

The label on the package describes it as "Cajun chicken and cheese" on a multi-seed roll – but the sandwich consisted of only a slice of processed cheese with a very small piece of chicken in the centre.

Other commenters were also shocked by the airline's offering.

"WTF is/was that? Looks like a couple of slices of mouldy cheese," one wrote, while another asked, "Where's the chicken?"

In response, Carline wrote: "I wouldn't call this a meal. Wouldn't fill a hole in my tooth."

However, others weren't convinced it was genuine.

"Looks like you took a big bite of the chicken, you liar," wrote another commenter.

The sandwich pictured on the original post, purchased by Howard Priestly on a Jetstar flight from Bali to Perth, also left little to be desired.

What was supposed to be a $9 egg sandwich contained only a tiny piece of lettuce some thinly smeared egg, according to the West Australian.

This disappointing egg sandwich cost a Jetstar passenger $9. Photo / Facebook

After complaining, he was awarded a $50 voucher by the budget airline as compensation, who admitted it was "not up to the usual standard of service".

However, a British passenger reported a similar experience with a Jetstar egg sandwich, while travelling on the same route.

He tweeted: "I must say @JetstarAirways have a cheek charging $9 for sandwiches … without any fillings …"

In 2018, one Qantas frequent flyer was left unimpressed when they were handed a very sad looking sandwich on a flight from Melbourne to Brisbane.

Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers' Association federal secretary Steve Purvinas tweeted a picture of the sandwich but it's unclear whether he, or someone he knows, was served it.

The picture shows one half of the sandwich with a tiny, fatty bit of beef and some garnish. It said it was a roast beef and horseradish sandwich.

A Qantas frequent flyer was left unimpressed when they were handed a very sad looking sandwich on a flight from Melbourne to Brisbane. Photo / Twitter

The post prompted a flood of comments from people who could not believe what had been served up.

Mr Purvinas suggested it was a sign the airline's cutbacks had gone too far.

"They are short of pilots, engineers, flight attendants, baggage handlers and sandwich makers. More managers than ever though," he wrote.

"This half-arsed sandwich appears to be quite common. I'm following the pages and comments of frequent flyers and many of them agree.

"My comments being made in the hope that the airline rectifies the issues. My direct approaches have fallen on deaf ears."

- with news.com.au