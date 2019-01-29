A woman has been kicked off a United Airlines flight after she was caught on camera ranting about being in the middle of two "big pigs".

A blonde passenger was on a flight from Las Vegas to Newark on January 2 when she was recorded complaining about being stuck between two fat people while she was on the phone.

The video, which was posted on Facebook by New Jersey nurse Norma Rodgers who was sitting next to the blonde lady at the time, has since gone viral.

This passenger disparages her seatmates during her phone call from the middle seat of a United Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Newark on January 2. Photo / Facebook

The unidentified foul-mouthed woman began her rant saying:

"Oh my goodness, I don't know how I'm going to do this for the next four hours. This is just impossible cause they're squishing me. Like, friggin' just unbelievable.

"I can't sit here because they're both so big on left and right," she complains. "I can't even sit here."

"At least they'll keep me warm," she also jokes.

The irate passenger continues to abuse the person to her right, believed to be Rodgers' partner McKinley 'Mac' Frink.

Rodgers eventually steps in saying "b***h, please, ok?" but the blonde woman ignored her and carried on laughing on the phone.

When another passenger pipes up and tells the blonde woman he would look for a potential window seat, she then asks them to get her window and get her out of there before hanging up the phone and stating out loud, "I can't do this".

After a minute or so, the person returns and apparently there are no other seats that he could find which prompts her to again mention that she was being "squished".

Frink says something that can't be made out on the video and she responds with,

"well, I eat salad".

Rodgers then asks the attendant if there are any spare seats for the blonde woman.

Rodgers and her partner, McKinley Frink, were booked into the window and aisle seats on the United flight when the woman sat down between them. Photo / Facebook

"Excuse me, can you find her another seat? Because I will not be verbally abused by this b***h or anybody else," she says.

"I will not be verbally abused by anybody. I'm not tolerating it."

When the flight attendant asks the foul-mouthed flyer if she would like to wait in the back so that she could look to see if there was another seat available, the woman says "thank goodness" and again blasts "I eat salads".

Another passenger then yells out: "You should be ashamed of yourself, madam. What you're doing is so terrible, you should be ashamed of yourself."

"I'm not politically correct," she replies back as another passenger says to her "Make America great again, that's a good example."

The blonde lady then says to another passenger "why don't you try and sit between those two big pigs?"

"B***h, kiss my fat ass," Rodgers shouts back at her.

The woman stated that she was "not politically correct" and asked other passengers if they would like to sit in her former row. Photo / Facebook

The rude passenger then walks down the aisle and continues to verbally abuse other passengers.

Rodgers than asks a flight attendant who she can report the blonde woman's behaviour to.

"I am not starting my new year off with this kind of negativity," she says to the flight attendant.

In her a Facebook post, Rodgers expresses how angry she is about the blonde woman's disgusting behaviour.

"My old days would have been to beat the b***h's ass. The politically correct Norma called to speak with supervisors and asked that she be moved," Rodgers wrote.

"Another passenger requested she be taken off the plane. Several passengers informed the supervisor of her behaviour."

Rodgers shared the video to Facebook above and said that she was "feeling angry." Photo / Facebook

The woman was then kicked off the flight.

The video posted on Facebook has been viewed more than 2.3 million times since being posted a week ago garnering more than 12,000 comments.

A request for comment was sent to United Airlines regarding the incident.