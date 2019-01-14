On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
If money has been holding you back from travelling more, you're sure to find some inspiration in this story.
An Indian couple who are both almost 70 years old have travelled the world by saving only 300 rupees – or $6.20 – a day.
Married for 45 years, Vihjan and Mohana run a small tea shop in Kochi, a port city in south west India, which they opened in 1963.
When asked what he has learned from all his travelling, Vihjan says simply: "It will change your mind and your culture."
When asked what he has learned from all his travelling, Vihjan says simply: "It will change your mind and your culture."
Their dream for next year is to visit Sweden, Denmark, Holland, Greenland and Norway.
It's not the first time the couple's story has been told – they were also the subject of a documentary called Invisible Wings, which was presented at the Filmfare Awards in 2018, winning an award for Best Film in the non-fiction category.
So if you've yearning to travel, Vihjan and Mohana are proof that anything is possible if you're dedicated enough to follow your dreams.