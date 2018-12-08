From spectacular picnic spots to water sports, short walks and biking trails, if you're craving some adventure this summer, New Zealand has it all.

We take a look at a few gems to explore in our own backyard this Christmas.

Take a short walk at Taranaki Falls

Located in Tongariro National Park, this two-hour round trip through alpine grassland and beech forest offers views of the nearby volcanoes and spectacular Taranaki Falls.

Stand up paddle boarding at Lake Tikitapu Rotorua

Take in the piercing blue waters of Lake Tikitapu on a stand-up paddle board. Soak in the stunning shoreline and surrounding forest.

Advertisement

Kayak Abel Tasman National Park

Explore the breath-taking Abel Tasman National Park via a sea Kayak. Take in the stunning coast line and stop off along the way at one of the many camping and picnic spots.

Kayaking the crystal clear waters of a river estuary in Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Getty Images

Bike through Karangahake Gorge

Immerse yourself in the stunning surroundings of the Karangahake Gorge and take in the rich history of the area. This track forms part of the Hauraki Rail Trail and is great for all skill levels.

Camp at Otamure Bay

A great spot for a family getaway off the beaten track, camp among the Pōhutukawa trees at Otamure Bay near Whangarei.

Surf or boogie board at Tawharanui

Just an hour north of Auckland, Tawharanui Beach is a great spot for a Weekend roadie, offering spectacular coastal walks, surf and boogie boarding.

Surfing at Tawharanui. Photo / Getty Images

Wakeboarding on Lake Kaniere

Take in the stunning surroundings of Lake Kaniere on New Zealand's West Coast, one of the country's most spectacular water sports spots.

WIN! A $1500 camping prize pack

Planning a summer adventure? Torpedo7 has all the gear you'll need from bikes and stand up paddle boards to hiking and camping gear.

We want to know your favourite New Zealand adventure spots and why they are so special- the old favourites from family holidays of years gone by, or the new destinations you're looking forward to visiting this summer. Any secret spots you're happy to share? Or tips for tackling on the most popular tourist destinations? Whatever it is, we want to hear from you.

Share your favourite adventure spots with us, and why they're so special (in no more than 100 words) and go into win a $1500 prize pack from Torpedo7, including:

•Torpedo7 Air Series Inflatable 500 Tent

•Torpedo7 Funfest Event Chair V2

•Torpedo7 Kid's Deluxe Moon Chair V2

•Torpedo7 Compact HD Chair

•Torpedo7 High Roller Table

•2 x Torpedo7 Aircore 3 Self Inflating Sleeping Mats

We'll pick a winner and publish their entry, as well as some of our favourites, in coming issues.

To be in to win, complete the form below. And, if you have one, send a photo of you and your family at your spot.