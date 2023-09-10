Two hours north of Sydney, Newcastle boasts just as much sun, sea and sand. Photo / Destination NSW

Destination of the week: Newcastle

Why you should go

Sydney, for all its likeable furore, isn’t always what you want in a getaway, especially if time is precious and you’ve hopped over the Ditch for just a few days. Sometimes we crave stillness, without sacrificing sun-soaked beaches, world-class cuisine and cafe culture. Introducing Newcastle. Two hours north of Sydney with just as much sun, sea and sand as its big sis down south – minus the sass.

Mereweather Ocean Baths is the largest ocean bath in Newcastle. Photo / Destination NSW

Top spots

Move over Bondi Icebergs, Newcastle is awash with ocean baths. Mereweather Ocean Baths is the largest and at 100m wide, you’re unlikely to tickle toes with other swimmers. Then there’s Bogey Hole: an off-putting name for an unexpected beauty. Hand-cut into the rockface by 19th-century convicts, it’s a sight for sore eyes and a drawcard for water lovers.

Bogey Hole was hand-cut into Newcastle rockface by 19th-century convicts. Photo / Destination NSW

For all those who heed their mother’s wise words and seek fresh air on the regular, there are more than 10km of walking trails in Blackbutt Reserve, complete with roaming peacocks, a bat colony, playgrounds and a free animal enclosure. Visitors to Newcastle are also spoilt with an array of craft beer breweries, boutique shopping and the expansive King Edward Park, with open its fields and communal barbecues.

Blackbutt Reserve has roaming peacocks, a bat colony, playgrounds and a free animal enclosure. Photo / Eluminate Media

Best eats

Honeysuckle is Newcastle’s waterfront entertainment area, teeming with bars and restaurants. Hang out on the prom and people-watch, or duck into the popular Nagisa for excellent Japanese food. If you’re after ocean views, Estabar overlooks Newcastle Beach with both indoor and alfresco dining, while The Wickham Boatshed fronts the city’s working harbour.

The Rum Diary Bar is an outpost of a popular Melbourne hangout and while the Newcastle offering is larger, it remains intimate, purveying Caribbean food, rum cocktails and cigars. The city’s cafe scene rivals that of Aussie’s bigger cities and you won’t go wrong with pork belly benedict at Wil & Sons on uber-hip Darby St.

You can't go wrong with breakfast at Wil & Sons on Darby St. Photo / Destination NSW

For more things to do, see visitnsw.com/destinations/north-coast/newcastle-area