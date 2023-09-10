Destination of the week: Newcastle
Why you should go
Sydney, for all its likeable furore, isn’t always what you want in a getaway, especially if time is precious and you’ve hopped over the Ditch for just a few days. Sometimes we crave stillness, without sacrificing sun-soaked beaches, world-class cuisine and cafe culture. Introducing Newcastle. Two hours north of Sydney with just as much sun, sea and sand as its big sis down south – minus the sass.
Top spots
Move over Bondi Icebergs, Newcastle is awash with ocean baths. Mereweather Ocean Baths is the largest and at 100m wide, you’re unlikely to tickle toes with other swimmers. Then there’s Bogey Hole: an off-putting name for an unexpected beauty. Hand-cut into the rockface by 19th-century convicts, it’s a sight for sore eyes and a drawcard for water lovers.
For all those who heed their mother’s wise words and seek fresh air on the regular, there are more than 10km of walking trails in Blackbutt Reserve, complete with roaming peacocks, a bat colony, playgrounds and a free animal enclosure. Visitors to Newcastle are also spoilt with an array of craft beer breweries, boutique shopping and the expansive King Edward Park, with open its fields and communal barbecues.
Best eats
Honeysuckle is Newcastle’s waterfront entertainment area, teeming with bars and restaurants. Hang out on the prom and people-watch, or duck into the popular Nagisa for excellent Japanese food. If you’re after ocean views, Estabar overlooks Newcastle Beach with both indoor and alfresco dining, while The Wickham Boatshed fronts the city’s working harbour.
The Rum Diary Bar is an outpost of a popular Melbourne hangout and while the Newcastle offering is larger, it remains intimate, purveying Caribbean food, rum cocktails and cigars. The city’s cafe scene rivals that of Aussie’s bigger cities and you won’t go wrong with pork belly benedict at Wil & Sons on uber-hip Darby St.
For more things to do, see visitnsw.com/destinations/north-coast/newcastle-area