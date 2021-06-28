New Zealand's most off-the-beaten-track luxury lodges

Luxury lodges key: • Winter breaks & snow

• Remote luxury escapes

• Family friendly lodges • Sustainable guilt-free luxury

• Secret lesser-known gems

• City breaks & hotels

When it comes to lodges we have some world leaders, writes Ewan McDonald

We thought we'd set the bar pretty high when we decided to profile "some of New Zealand's greatest luxury lodges and what makes them so special". Perhaps we didn't realise how many high-end lodgings you can find in and around Aotearoa. So we decided to focus on the best of the best.

Some centres have more than their share of these; some establishments fit into more than one category. In case the Cumberbatches or Cambridges googled and booked the place you fancy, we've listed "Check Out" options following each category.

Off the beaten track

We don't mean "at the end of a metal road" or "only reached by kayak". These are superb lodges although the Range Rover may break a little sweat on the way.

Kauri Cliffs, of course, its Matauri Bay location making a great base to explore Far North gems like Whangaroa Harbour and its fishing or hiking tracks.

Quadbike trekking at Kauri Cliffs. Photo / Supplied

Rustic yet elegant, nestled in 1000ha of native forest and game reserve, Treetops Lodge near Rotorua is popular with eco-tourists who appreciate its sustainable philosophies - and trout streams, lakes, 70km of hiking, biking and horse-riding trails as well as the Bridal Veil Falls and wildlife including deer and water buffalo.

Te Whare Ruruhau: no roads, no reception. Photo / Supplied, Paul Southerland

Just down the road – although you can only get there by helicopter - Te Whare Ruruhau is an exclusive retreat in 6000ha of pristine native bush. No roads, people, cell coverage or stress: "disconnect to reconnect" is their motto.

Taranaki does off the beaten track rather well. Platinum Lodge lies among 5ha of rolling lawns and native gardens below Taranaki Maunga, its studios and onsite spa ideal for couples. If you prefer an ocean view, make for St Georges by the Sea and its spa, infinity pool, tennis court and gourmet meals. Mountain views at no extra charge.

The extraordinary Wharekauhau Country Estate. Photo / Supplied

Wairarapa hosts the extraordinary Wharekauhau Country Estate, where Wills and Kate, Jeff Bezos and buddies James Cameron and Peter Jackson have hung out. The owners have employed Michelin-starred chef Rob Cullen to flash his knives here and a new Martinborough restaurant, home to their Te Kairanga and Martinborough Vineyard wines and Lighthouse Gin.

You go to the Marlborough Sounds for blue waters and bush-clad hills; nowhere better to appreciate the panorama than the deck of a Bay of Many Coves Lodge apartment or its restaurant, all-seasons freshwater pool and cedar hot-tub.

Westhaven Retreat on the northwest tip of the South Island. Photo / Supplied, Celia Crosbie

Further west, Westhaven Retreat occupies a 350ha private peninsula and natural sanctuary beside Kahurangi National Park. There's an indoor pool, sauna and spa, library, wellness therapies and kayaking, fishing, farm and wildlife tours.

Kaikōura's rugged coast is tamed by Hāpuku Lodge + Tree Houses on a deer farm 12km north of the eco-marine town. Five luxury treehouses (two family-sized) are set 10m up in a kānuka grove; the height-challenged may opt for ground-level suites or apartment. The kitchen sources oil from their olive grove, vegetables and herbs from their garden and local kaimoana. Inland, the old shepherd's hut at Matai Peak has been transformed into a luxurious hideaway with views over the coast and forest valleys.

Kaikōura's rugged coast is tamed by Hāpuku Lodge + Tree Houses. Photo / Supplied

"Gumboot luxury" is the promise of Annandale, a working farm with four architecture award-winning villas snuggled between Banks Peninsula and the Pacific.

High in the Ahuriri Valley on the Canterbury-Otago border, The Lindis has a tempting proposition for guests: spend a night in a suite or a pristine pod nestled into the alpine landscape. The pods have deep outdoor baths with sweeping views.

