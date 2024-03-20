Harakeke: Bookabach Bach of the Year 2024 has a broad range of 'little houses'.

The winners of New Zealand’s Bach of the Year awards 2024 have been announced and no two are the same.

Bach is a uniquely Kiwi term for a holiday home. Modest and understated, some claim it comes from the Welsh Tŷ Bach meaning “little house”. Though today it’s a word mostly used by Welsh-speakers as a euphemism to mean WC or “outhouse”.

Kiwis have taken their baches in a different direction. The only embarrassment Kiwis face is quite how deluxe these “little houses” are.

New Zealand’s little houses could describe any sort of scenically appointed home from home.

From a cabin in the woods to a six-bedroom high-country pad. As a term it’s grown to encompass a wide range of tastes and so have the Bach of the Year winners, chosen from 12,000 properties on the Bookabach website.

There’s no mistaking these winners for a bush toilet.

Bach of the Year nominee “Circular Bay Cottage” is Waiheke Island with its own private beach.

In its thirteenth iteration, the annual competition run by Bookabach has whittled down the listings to properties with ratings of 4.5 stars or higher and amenities you won’t find anywhere else.

This year’s top ten include a ski lodge, beachfront cabins and unique escapes across the country.

Sarah King judge and Travel Expert for the website agrees this years’s collection sample an incredible diversity of what Aotearoa’s landscape has to offer.

“What stands out to me is the variety in this year’s Bach of the Year – from outdoor spas and outdoor fireplaces to a gym, sauna, and alfresco outdoor dining with breathtaking views,” says King.

Although ultimately it was the setting that was the make or break for these houses in the great outdoors.

Otago dominated the results with four out of the top ten spots, and the only South Island region to feature in the judges’ short list.

Speargrass Lodge on the plains outside Queenstown was a standout for a big group of guests, sleeping up to 10, halfway between Cardona and the local ski fields and with plenty of activities to share in.

However the top six results were all found in the North Island.

Castle Cliff Lodge: Bach of the Year 2024 recognises some of the most spectacular holiday homes in New Zealand.

In Raglan the an eco-friendly and scenically appointed property on Byron Hill was elevated well above associations you might have of the backcountry bach. Sleeping up to eight within view of the famous surf coast.

Ultimately it was a secluded Kapiti Coast property called Harakeke that took the prestigious Bach of the Year 2024. A retro-feeling escape with plenty of modern comforts, the beach house with views of Kapiti Island might be the closest to anything you’d consider a classic Kiwi bach.

Tim Rosolio VP of Partner Success, for Bookabach says the amazing properties would not be the same without the hosts who have designed and leased the properties.

“We have incredible partners on our platform and this list of properties really raises the bar,” he said.

With nightly rates ranging from $350 to $3,100 Bookabach says this year’s winners offered something for everyone’s price range.

There’s no need to sleep in the outhouse.

Bach of the year 2024 “Harakeke” offers uninterrupted views of the Kapiti coast.

Bookabach Bach of the Year 2024 winners

“Harakeke” - WAIKANAE BEACH, KĀPITI COAST “Toka Ridge Lake View Lux Villa” - HAMURANA, BAY OF PLENTY “Brittania Villa” - GREYTOWN, WELLINGTON “Byron Hill”- RAGLAN, WAIKATO “Bluff Hill Beauty” - BLUFF HILL, HAWKES BAY “Circular Bay Cottage” - AWAAWAROA BAY, AUCKLAND “Speargrass Lodge” - SPEARGRASS FLAT, OTAGO “Castle Cliff Lodge” - QUEENSTOWN, OTAGO “Maunga View” - LOWER SHOTOVER, OTAGO “The Stowaway” - QUEENSTOWN, OTAGO



