Bach of the Year 2022: Omaha Beach House, New Zealand's 10 best holiday homes have been reviewed. Photo / Supplied

The Bach of the Year has been announced at an event north of Auckland as judges descended on New Zealand's top holiday home to present the 2022 award.



Rentals website Bookabach revealed its top ten holiday homes, including the prestigious gold, silver and bronze place baches.



The event in Omaha Beach, a popular Summer holiday location for Aucklanders, was held at the country's top ranking bach out of 12000 listings.



The New Zealand speciality website, which is part of the Expedia Group, says that they awarded the coveted places to homes that satisfied a wide range of criteria.



From the number of 4 and 5-star ratings, repeat bookings and sentiment from guests reviews this year's Bookabach Bach of the Year awards were particularly weighted to favour places with family-friendly amenities.



Far removed from the rustic beach hut - this year's list includes multi-story, 12 bedroom houses and off-grid architectural gems.

No humble bach: View Retreat, Whangamoa. Photo / Supplied

Bookabach Travel Expert and spokesperson Simone Scoppa said that this year's picks are an eclectic mix.

"We know that there is much debate about how baches have evolved over the years to be more renovated whole homes that are comfortable in size and space, but at the heart of what a bach is all about, bringing your loved ones together under one roof."





While Scoppa appreciates that every family's taste in holiday location different, he was pleased to see that this year's list "represents a variety of price points, destinations, types of properties and design features."



Without further ado, here are New Zealand's 10 best baches in reverse order.

New Zealand's 10 best family baches for summer

10. View Retreat

The mountain top Whangamoa holiday home is not your average backcountry bach. With a helicopter pad and a wood fired hot tub, the luxury cabin offers five-star views over Pepin Island and Delaware Bay.

9.Kula Retreat Studio

On Auckland's wild west coast the bright, two-bedroom, timber cabin stands in shining contrast to he black sand beaches. Set above Muriwai, skylights and windows let in views of the surf below, by day and stars above, by night.

Infinite views in Raglan: The Glasshouse at Block 295. Photo / Supplied

8. The Glasshouse at Block 295

A classy Raglan bach is glazing and views for days. Perched on the side of Mount Karioi, the decking and infinity pool provide views that - unlike the summer holidays - go on forever.

7. Onemana Pararaiha

In the heart of the Waikato this mighty beachside bach has plenty of Mana for surf-mad families. Set on the absolute beachfront - with space to sleep 15 - it's a recipe for good times.

6. Mangawhai Heads Haven

The biggest of this years' baches - the Mangawhai Heads contains 12 bedrooms, ten bathrooms and four lounges. Set above the popular heads cliff walk and views along Mangawhai coast, its large-scale family fun.

5. Toka Ridge Koko

In the thermal holiday hot spot overlooking Lake Rotorua, Toka ridge comes with its own hot pool. A covered BBQ and outdoor eating area makes it a weatherproof family holiday option that can survive whatever summer throws at it.

4. The Pear Orchard

Full of corrugated-iron charm, take a bite of the sweet life in Nelson's Pear Orchard.

Close to Richmond and the Abel Tasman National Park, it's a healthy dose of outdoors near a working farm on Nelson's Waimea Plains.

Bronze: Island House, Waiheke. Photo / Supplied



Bronze - Island VillaThis dog-friendly bach on Waiheke Island is a gem. Unlike some of the island's other upscale wine pods and flashy accommodations, Island Villa is a timewarp. Auckland based owners couldn't part with the pad when they relocated to the island taking it with them.

"The cottage was transported from Auckland to Waiheke Island by boat more than 50 years ago," says Bookabach. It's a popular pre-wedding venue too.

Silver: Olivio~Nor, Martinborough. Photo / Supplied

Silver - Olivio~Nor

Tuscany, take a hike. This Martinborough villa is a reformed barn which was spruced up with a touch of la Dolce Vita. Inspired by travels in Europe, owners wanted to bring a taste of Italy to the house in the middle of the Wellington wine region.

Bach of the Year 2022, Gold: Omaha Beach House. Photo / Supplied

Gold - Omaha Beach House; Bach of the Year 2022

This architect's holiday house is less 'grand design' pretentions and more summer relaxation. Built to the specifics of the owner's favourite holiday locations, the 2022's winning Bach of the Year has space for eight guests on one of north Auckland's top beaches. With sheltered outdoor seating areas and an open fire, there are plenty of al fresco spaces for you to plan your Christmas holidays around.

A full list of winning holiday homes can be found on Bookabach.co.nz/awards