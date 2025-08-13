“It is good for travelling by van, bus or hitchhiking and also good for travelling on a budget.

New Zealand has been named the top adventure destination worldwide for young thrill-seekers in a global study. Photo / 123rf

“Food and living costs are rather expensive, but there are many beaches, hikes, caves and viewpoints that are all freely accessible.”

However, the need for a car to visit many of these spots was restricting.

“I think New Zealand is something for nature lovers and for backpackers who are open to discovering a country without much luxury,” Enzmann said.

Industry operators also remain confident in Aotearoa’s ability to draw adventure-loving customers.

Intrepid Travel’s NZ general manager Simon Mckearney said bookings from Australian and Kiwi customers were up more than 80% year-on-year.

“What’s interesting is the mix of people choosing New Zealand – 65% are women and 51% are travelling solo.

Hannah Enzmann, a 22-year-old German traveller, says New Zealand is "the perfect destination for young people who want to take their first big trip". Photo / Facebook

“The biggest groups are younger travellers aged 21 to 40 but we’re also seeing strong interest from those over 50.

“New Zealand’s appeal comes from its ability to offer meaningful, small group travel experiences that combine adventure with safety and cultural connection.”

He pointed to trips crossing the Southern Alps and taking in Queenstown as examples that balance challenge and scenery while “allowing travellers to connect with local communities”.

Backpacker Youth Adventure Tourism Association board chairman Haydn Marriner said New Zealand’s unique mix of extreme sports, hiking, water activities and wildlife experiences make it “the perfect environment for young visitors”.

But he warned more must be done to attract them, as youth travel to Australia outstrips New Zealand’s numbers in raw figures and as a proportion of overall visitors.

“As an industry, we are worried that youth and adventure tourism have been under-resourced in favour of short-term, fast-growth sectors such as the luxury ‘silver surfers’ and Australian family markets,” Marriner said.

The industry is concerned New Zealand is losing young visitors to Australia, says Backpacker Youth Adventure Tourism Association's board chairman Haydn Marriner. Photo / 123rf

“This has come at a cost, especially considering the youth market is proven to not only bring direct spending, but also years of return visitation and priceless international word-of-mouth through online and social media channels.”

As the only country in the study to score 70 points, Aotearoa stood out for its abundance of scenic treks (34.56 per 100,000 visitors), water and land-based adventure sports, and commitment to safety.

Metrics ranged from the number of hiking trails and beaches, to wildlife reserves, outdoor activities and other benchmarks that sway adventure chasers to one destination over another.

The volume of social media posts that follow each tourist (1124.09 per 1000 international visitors) positioned New Zealand as a place people are eager to promote online.

Rustic Pathways’ chief executive Shayne Fitz-Coy said the best destinations combine outdoor activities, social media engagement and safety considerations.

“New Zealand stands out by offering teens a safe environment to push their boundaries through hiking, water sports and wildlife experiences.

“For parents planning their teens’ next adventure trip, focusing on countries with strong safety records and diverse activity options provides the ideal balance of excitement and security.”

Marriner said global studies like these that highlight New Zealand’s attractiveness “should be a catalyst for serious reinvestment and renewed focus on our youth and adventure sectors”.

“These visitors bring diversity, energy, and immense economic benefit, and they help secure New Zealand’s place in the hearts and minds of future generations of global travellers.”

Ten best adventure destinations for travellers aged 18-22:

New Zealand (70/100) Brazil (62.7/100) Peru (62.39/100) Costa Rica (61.75/100) Belize (58.58/100) Finland (58.35/100) Australia (57.61/100) Chile (56.47/100) The Philippines (54.95/100) Iceland (54.91/100)

Five least adventurous destinations for travellers aged 18-22:

Saudi Arabia (23.78/100) China (30.82/100) Pakistan (31.69/100) Guyana (32.45/100) Turkey (32.91/100)

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.