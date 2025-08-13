Wondering where the best place in the world is for budding thrill-seekers? Turns out you won’t have to travel overseas to find it.
New Zealand has been named the top adventure destination for young travellers in a global study, beating 69 other countries with its array of accessible extreme sportsbacked by a solid safety record.
Conducted by Ohio-based student travel company Rustic Pathways, it compared 33 relevant metrics from 70 popular countries to derive a score out of 100 indicating each destination’s appeal to junior adrenaline junkies.
Hannah Enzmann, a 20-year-old visitor from Germany, said she chose New Zealand to get as far away as possible from her normal life in Europe.
“New Zealand is a very safe country with incredibly lovely people and is the perfect destination for young people who want to take their first big trip,” she said.
“I think New Zealand is something for nature lovers and for backpackers who are open to discovering a country without much luxury,” Enzmann said.
Industry operators also remain confident in Aotearoa’s ability to draw adventure-loving customers.
Intrepid Travel’s NZ general manager Simon Mckearney said bookings from Australian and Kiwi customers were up more than 80% year-on-year.
“What’s interesting is the mix of people choosing New Zealand – 65% are women and 51% are travelling solo.
“The biggest groups are younger travellers aged 21 to 40 but we’re also seeing strong interest from those over 50.
“New Zealand’s appeal comes from its ability to offer meaningful, small group travel experiences that combine adventure with safety and cultural connection.”
He pointed to trips crossing the Southern Alps and taking in Queenstown as examples that balance challenge and scenery while “allowing travellers to connect with local communities”.
Backpacker Youth Adventure Tourism Association board chairman Haydn Marriner said New Zealand’s unique mix of extreme sports, hiking, water activities and wildlife experiences make it “the perfect environment for young visitors”.
But he warned more must be done to attract them, as youth travel to Australia outstrips New Zealand’s numbers in raw figures and as a proportion of overall visitors.
“As an industry, we are worried that youth and adventure tourism have been under-resourced in favour of short-term, fast-growth sectors such as the luxury ‘silver surfers’ and Australian family markets,” Marriner said.
“This has come at a cost, especially considering the youth market is proven to not only bring direct spending, but also years of return visitation and priceless international word-of-mouth through online and social media channels.”
As the only country in the study to score 70 points, Aotearoa stood out for its abundance of scenic treks (34.56 per 100,000 visitors), water and land-based adventure sports, and commitment to safety.
Metrics ranged from the number of hiking trails and beaches, to wildlife reserves, outdoor activities and other benchmarks that sway adventure chasers to one destination over another.
The volume of social media posts that follow each tourist (1124.09 per 1000 international visitors) positioned New Zealand as a place people are eager to promote online.
Rustic Pathways’ chief executive Shayne Fitz-Coy said the best destinations combine outdoor activities, social media engagement and safety considerations.
“New Zealand stands out by offering teens a safe environment to push their boundaries through hiking, water sports and wildlife experiences.