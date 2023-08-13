Take a private tour of Tiraki Wines with our winemaker, Josh Hammond. Photo / Supplied

EllaRose Hammond is co-founder of Tiraki Wine, who grow grapes for Villa Maria, Sacred Hill, Wither Hills and Whitehaven.

Tiraki vineyards are located on Longfield Farm, rooted in history that spans more than 150 years. Nestled within the Wairau Valley, acquired by our family in 1870, six generations are now passionately involved in its cultivation and care of the 260ha property.

A visit to Tiraki Wine offers more than just a glimpse into our family’s journey — witness the remarkable evolution of Marlborough farming within a single property. Stroll through our estate, surrounded by vine rows, and gain insight into the intricate craftsmanship that goes into every bottle of Tiraki wine.

During our private tours, guests have the opportunity to drive around the vineyard with our head winemaker, Josh Hammond, and discover the secrets behind our wines. This exclusive access offers a more personalised and immersive experience, tailored to your interests and preferences. You’ll also indulge in a tasting right where the grapes are grown.

Tiraki is New Zealand’s first B Corp Wine Brand. Donating 2 per cent of our revenue each year to local charities. Giving back to the community, working with purpose and the love of adventure and wine is what Tiraki is about. We believe that we can use business as a force for good.

EllaRose Hammond, co-founder and head of marketing for Marlborough's Tiraki Wines. Photo / Supplied

Also on-site are the Longfield Gardens, a national icon. Recognised as a National Garden of Significance, they showcase a classical Italianate style that transports visitors to Europe. There is formal hedging, statues, and fountains, all set against picturesque views of the Wither Hills and Richmond Ranges.

Visitors to the vineyards and gardens consistently rave about the unexpected beauty. The gardens, hidden from the road, often leave guests pleasantly surprised and in awe of nature. The sheer scale of the structures and the formal design captivate attention.

Also in the area is Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre - a rare collection of WWI and WWII aircraft including Sir Peter Jackson’s Great War collection. Visitors can complete The Queen Charlotte Track or enjoy parts of it, ending at one of the great resorts for wine and hot chips.

Of course, there are so many amazing wineries to enjoy tastings and some have picturesque spots for lunch.

We’re excited to announce that Longfield Estate will now be hosting weddings, with an opportunity to have estate-grown wine from Tiraki at your event. We are also looking to create a unique tasting experience on the property in time for summer.

For more, see tiraki.nz and longfieldestategarden.com