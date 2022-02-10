Paws for thought: 25 per cent of cat owners would rather go on holiday with their pet, than their partner. Photo / Getty Images

Made any exciting travel plans for Valentines Day? Here neither.

Fortunately New Zealand has gained its first Valentines Cat Hotel for those 'feline left out'.

The pet-friendly Swiss-Belsuites Victoria Park in Auckland has partnered with a cat food brand, following new research that shows Kiwi cat owners would rather spend more time with their pets than their significant others.

82 per cent of those surveyed said they don't spend enough time with their pets and a full quarter say they'd prioritise a night with their cat over a partner or loved one.

Give that paws for thought.

To celebrate the purest form of love - that of a pet owner for their moggy - Purina Fancy Feast has launched a competition with the purrfect prize:

A night in the Valentine's Day Cat Hotel for two (cat included) with in-room dining, treats and a pamper session for guests.

Actress and devoted cat mum Kim Crossman says she agrees with the research.

"The bond I feel with cats is like no other. I can't think of a better way to spend special time with my furry friend than in a fancy hotel," she said.

She and her cats share many hobbies, namely "taking naps, eating well and getting pampered", so is delighted to be partnering with Fancy Feast and Swiss-Belhotel to launch the experience.

"We understand finding pet friendly accommodation can be a tricky task," says Matthias Schulz of Belhotel international. Even if cat-owners miss out on this opportunity, the hotels across the country can accommodate their house pets.

"We're proud to welcome guests and their four-legged companions at our luxury rooms and suites in Auckland, Queenstown and Napier."

Purina is the pet food partner of SPCA New Zealand, donating over 82,000kg of pet food feed shelter animals at SPCA every year.

For full terms and conditions and to enter the draw to win, visit nestlepromotions.co.nz/FancyFeastCatHotel