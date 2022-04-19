Pepin Island tub has attracted some surprising celebrity guests. Photo / Supplied, J Berendt Photography, via Pepin Island

A clifftop bush bath, in the Tasman Bay has topped the wishlists of holidaymakers the world over, looking for a romantic seaside escape.

The Rocky Point Hut, which boasts an incredibly scenic bathtub, has been revealed as one of Airbnb's most wishlisted stays for 2022.

The sheep station which was run by Nelson farmer Andrew Newton for 26 years, recently passed on to new hands. However, Andrew's daughter Danielle still runs the hospitality business on Pepin Island.

The international attention was "exciting to see" she said, adding that there had been sizable domestic demand during the summer season.

The island is closed to visitors between September and October for lambing, as attention turns to Pepin's 2000 woolly residents.

Couples and photographers have been drawn to this private island in Tasman Bay. Photo / Supplied

"We've had visitors fly down from Auckland specifically just to stay in the hut," she says.

"Events like Island Ultra come past the island, which has really helped out the hospitality in the area."

Beyond the appeal of a boutique stay and a soak to runners, it is photo-hunters and couples on romantic getaways with whom Rocky Point has been the biggest hit.

She says it has come a long way since the modest Kiwi bach which popped up at Rocky Point in 2000.

Amenities may be basic but the boutique bach is on travel wish lists the world over. Photo / Supplied

Rocky Point is one of three huts on the island, along with a fisherman's shelter over Delaware Bay. However it is Rocky Point which has captured the attention of visitors from around the country.

The modest bach became an online sensation on the island in the Tasman Bay. Photo / Supplied

There's no wifi, only a stovetop burner and a fridge for your groceries. But guest aren't coming for the mod-cons.

In spite of the simple amenities, which Danielle describes "like a DoC hut" the setting has attracted rave reviews.



"The hut is amazing and as the pictures suggest, the bath tub is something else, truly perfect and spectacular," wrote one Airbnb guest.

Pepin Island is also home to 2000 sheep and a scenically appointed bathtub. Photo / Supplied

The bath was introduced relatively recently but has since attracted a huge interest online.

After the first lockdown she had 120 bookings off the back of an influencer's visit to the photogenic tub.

A Kiwi bush bath with a view has topped Airbnb's most-wishlisted properties for travel planners. Photo / Supplied

The relatively secret spot in Tasman Bay has been put on the map by views from the hut, says Danielle.

There have even been a couple of visits from famous guests. This includes a travelling mermaid from Vermont.