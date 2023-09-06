Airbus is looking for a launch site for hydrogen powered aircraft and airport infrastructure. Image / Supplied

A new report by aviation industry leaders has claimed New Zealand to be uniquely positioned to lead the testing and deployment of low carbon aircraft.

The group, including Airbus and Air New Zealand, have been based out of Christchurch airport for the past six months considering the viability of New Zealand as a launchpad for zero emission aircraft.

Airbus - the world’s largest plane manufacturer - is looking to develop the world’s first hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft.

The clean-burning fuel, which produces only water as a waste product, is one of the more promising alternatives to oil-based jet fuel.

As one of six authors of the report “Launching green hydrogen powered aviation in Aotearoa New Zealand,” it may have found a candidate in Christchurch Airport.

Karine Guenan, vice president of Airbus’ Zero emission’s project ZEROe, said that New Zealand was uniquely suited to the project.

“The country’s large potential renewable electricity and water resources are key advantages while the size of aircraft used here and the length of routes flown match the capabilities of hydrogen-powered aircraft,” she said.

The report was a “first step” to establishing a Hydrogen-based ecosystem to power flights and airport infrastructure. The next would be seeking support from the New Zealand Government to develop their plans for “green hydrogen” on site in Christchurch.

Air New Zealand, the consortium’s airline partner, called hydrogen “one of the potential levers” for decarbonising its operations.

The airline’s chief sustainability officer, Kiri Hannifin said that the report could be the basis for a future blueprint for aviation in New Zealand.

“This report provides important proof points for both the aviation sector and decision-makers to work together to make that happen.”

However there are a number of challenges to getting the green hydrogen project off the ground. Beyond rebuilding airport infrastructure, designing new aircraft and getting new policies in place - hydrogen generation requires vast amounts of electricity.

This energy needed to produce hydrogen to power flights between major airport hubs would amount to 6,700-gigawatt hours a year.

“That’s up to 16 per cent of New Zealand’s current total electricity supply” says Christchurch Airport’s GM of future planning, Nick Flack.

All of this additional electricity must be developed nearby, and using renewables - or defeat the purpose of the hydrogen project.

Flack says that Christchurch is now one of 20 airports around the world creating a hydrogen hub on site. Theirs will be situated in the 400-hectare Kōwhai Park solar farm, the airport is building on site.

Fabrum chair and co-founder Christopher Boyle wants to see Christchurch as a launchpad for clean aviation.

As well as renewable energy, Christchurch has plenty of existing hydrogen expertise nearby.

Fabrum, which has already developed hydrogen-based fuel solutions overseas, is working on ecosystem for hydrogen use in airports and storage on Airbus aircraft.

Fabrum chair and co-founder Christopher Boyle says he is keen to see his home city as a launchpad for clean aviation.

“The opportunity to use our experience to ensure green hydrogen aviation takes off in New Zealand is exciting,” he says.

Among the report’s findings is the claim that green hydrogen has the potential for replacing up to 900,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by 2050 in aviation.

In 2018 aviation, including passenger and cargo flights, represented 1,040,000 tonnes of carbon emissions and around 2.5 per cent of the world’s total carbon output.

While total emissions dipped during the pandemic, the International Air Transport Association IATA has set the ambitious target of achieving ‘net zero’ by 2050.

It’s likely that to achieve this Hydrogen would be only part of a cocktail of alternate fuel solutions to offset aviation’s enormous emissions. Other (partial) solutions include SAF Sustainable Aviation Fuel, carbon offsetting and electric battery powered flights.