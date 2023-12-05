Voyager 2023 media awards
New Whakaata Māori series Tapuwae: Leave Only Footprints explores indigenous tourism

By Sam Worthington
3 mins to read
Pio Terei emphasises his curiosity about the stories of the local people, including their history and traditions, beyond the typical tourist experiences.

Pio Terei is on a mission in his new Whakaata Māori series, exploring the connections between Aotearoa and Hawaii and their successes in indigenous tourism.

To indigenous whānau in Aotearoa and Hawaii, storytelling

