Pio Terei emphasises his curiosity about the stories of the local people, including their history and traditions, beyond the typical tourist experiences.

Pio Terei is on a mission in his new Whakaata Māori series, exploring the connections between Aotearoa and Hawaii and their successes in indigenous tourism.

To indigenous whānau in Aotearoa and Hawaii, storytelling is key to sharing, continuing and preserving ancient knowledge and traditions, and a new travel series shows just how vital this is to the success and longevity of indigenous tourism.

In Tapuwae: Leave only Footprints, Pio Terei visits indigenous operators in both countries who are sharing their own stories of the land, which in turn creates memorable experiences for visitors seeking more than a sunset and a tour bus.

“You go to Waikiki and the sun goes down, the music comes up and you have a cocktail, and I think that’s awesome. Go and do it. But I’m a curious person - I also want to know the story of the people, warts and all.

“I want to find out what the name of a village means. I want to see whānau traditionally not known for tourism telling their stories and being really high-quality operators. Which is what I saw.”

Terei says the series highlights many similarities between indigenous whānau in Aotearoa and Hawaii, like revitalisation, kaitiakitanga and whanaungatanga, but more importantly, he found that it’s what lies between us - the moana - that really brings us together.

Taonga by Timoti in Nelson. Visitors are invited to engage in the unique experience of finding and bringing out the personality of pounamu. Photo / Morganne Bryan

“A Hawaiian guy said to me, ‘We’re connected because of the water; we’re not separated because of the water’.

“I’ve been around a long time, but I was reminded of our connections as Pacific peoples. It was so good to see Hawaiian people, our indigenous whānau, there as they journey forward with their identity. They look at Aotearoa as an example of really positive progress in that space.”

Terei meets whānau operators like Taonga by Timoti in Nelson, where visitors are invited to “find and bring out the personality of pounamu”, and a Hawaiian mother and daughter who teach the secrets of making traditional lei from their home.

He also visits a New Zealand surfer who wants to connect people with Tangaroa, and Hawaiian sisters who starred in Blue Crush - the surf movie showcasing Pipeline, a break known for its huge waves.

Surfing is a huge part of traditional Hawaiian culture, and in Aotearoa there are also stories of surfing - or whakahekeheke - being significant to Māori prior to European arrival.

And although he says it’s not his favourite activity, of course Terei gets in the water himself.

“The surfing was a disaster. Where I’m from in the far North, the ocean is where you get something to eat. I’ve tried it before and I’m just not good at it, eh? I asked them to make sure they don’t put any of that in the series, but sure enough, it’s in there.

“But I think the appetite for real stories about the land is growing globally. It’s not just about money or profits - it’s about being honest and giving people that real experience.”

He says longevity for indigenous tourism is also key.

“It’s a long game, that’s number one. It’s not just about clipping the ticket. It’s about managing the industry in such a way that it’s going to last for a long, long, long time.”

It’s a celebration of Māori and Hawaiian culture, and Terei hopes the audience are encouraged to try something new next time they’re visiting Hawaii or exploring Aotearoa.

“Throw yourself into the experience, travel with humility, be curious and respectful, and you’ll always have a good time.”

Tapuwae: Leave Only Footprints airs on Whakaata Māori on Tuesdays from December 5.