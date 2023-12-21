Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

New travel and tourism trends: the rise of open-water swimming tours

By Elaine Glusac
5 mins to read
The popularity of open-water swimming tours is on the rise. Photo / Getty Images

The popularity of open-water swimming tours is on the rise. Photo / Getty Images

Coach tours ... walking tours ... food tours. Been there, done that. It’s time to try the latest travel trend: open water swimming tours, says Elaine Glusac

During the pandemic, when Miriam Leitko

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel