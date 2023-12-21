The popularity of open-water swimming tours is on the rise. Photo / Getty Images

Coach tours ... walking tours ... food tours. Been there, done that. It’s time to try the latest travel trend: open water swimming tours, says Elaine Glusac

During the pandemic, when Miriam Leitko couldn’t swim because pools were closed, the lifelong swimmer built a lap pool at her home in Willis, Texas. As soon as travel restrictions were lifted in 2021, she signed up for a weeklong trip to Hawaii with SwimVacation, a Maine-based tour operator that specialises in open-water swimming.

“Open-water swimming becomes energising,” said Leitko, 64, who has taken 12 trips with the company. The tours, she said, allow her to leave her stress “literally in the ocean”.

Summer holidays are often built around the pleasures of cannonballing into a lake or splashing in the ocean. In contrast, these tours build trips around organised swims that might involve diving among sea lions in the Galápagos, swimming island to island in the Adriatic or gliding over coral reefs in the Caribbean.

Open swimming tours can include swimming island to island in the Adriatic or gliding over coral reefs in the Caribbean. Photo / Getty Images

“You never feel smaller than when you’re in the ocean, which has a transformative effect,” said Hopper McDonough, the founder and a partner in SwimVacation, which bases most of its trips on yachts in places like Turkey, where the next available departure is in September 2024 (US$6995 / NZ$11,427.21 for one week).

“After the pandemic, we sold out two years in advance,” he said.

The swimming wave

Whether participants are seeking transformation, pursuing a Covid-stymied passion or revenge travelling, swim tour operators say they are experiencing a tidal wave of growth.

The England-based company SwimTrek, established in 2003, pegs the explosion to the pandemic-driven outdoor movement.

Nearly a third of SwimTrek’s clients — and growing — are from the United States, where the company has added holidays in Hawaii and Oregon (five days in Oregon’s Cascade Lakes costs US$2600) as well as trips to Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

“When you swim in open water, every experience is different, whether that’s the state of the sea, the tides or the wildlife,” said Simon Murie, the founder of SwimTrek. “That’s the beauty, the unpredictability.”

Strel Swimming Adventures, founded by Martin Strel, a marathon swimmer who holds the Guinness World Record for distance swimming at 5268 kilometres, and his son, Borut, met the surge with new Mexican destinations, including the Sea of Cortez (seven-day trips in October and November from US$1990). The company also offers tours in Greece, Slovenia and Turkey.

Have you been to New Zealand’s largest inflatable water park yet? Guaranteed fun for the entire family

When you swim in open water, every experience is different, whether that’s the state of the sea, the tides or the wildlife. Photo / Getty Images

Active England, an English adventure operator, has seen “exponential” growth in its swim tours since travel resumed, according to Will Cairns, the company’s founder. Its trips include four days in Devon from June to September for UK£759 (about NZ$1557), with swims in the sea, an estuary and, after a two-mile walk in Dartmoor National Park, a natural pool in the River Dart.

“We have what I call ‘advanced swimmers’ who measure their swims in kilometres,” Cairns said. “But the majority of people do it for the love of the water.”

Wild swimming for everyone

Most tour operators divide swimmers into subgroups based on speed and claim to take everyone from former Olympians to occasional dippers interested in swimming 2km to 5km a day.

Not all new swim tours are hardcore. Bluetits Chill Swimmers, a group devoted to wild swimming — a popular term in Britain for swimming in natural bodies of water — recently partnered with a travel company to offer swimming trips to places like Iceland, where a five-day package includes dips in hot springs, the sea and the fissure at the rift between tectonic plates (the US$2900 autumn trip sold out shortly after it was announced this spring).

“Swimming with a group of people who are like-minded and don’t want to marathon swim is a wonderful, joyous occasion,” said Sian Richardson, who founded the group, which celebrates participation rather than competition and now has more than 120,000 members in community groups from Copenhagen to the Great Lakes.

Swimming with a group of like-minded people is a wonderful, joyous occasion. Photo / Getty Images

Much Better Adventures offers wild swimming on its multisport tours, which also include hiking and cycling in places like the Canadian Rockies (10 days from US$2103), the Canary Islands (six days from US$1166) and Dominica (nine days from US$2375).

“We don’t believe that all wild swimming needs to be about speed, tow floats or fancy neoprene,” wrote Sam Bruce, the co-founder of Much Better Adventures, in an email. “Instead, just being in the water in a wild place is enough.”

Whatever the difficulty level of the tour, safety is a selling point. Most operators send boats to escort open-water swimmers and choose their locations to avoid dangerous currents, high winds and boat traffic. Trips also go where it may be hard to swim solo.

“Someone else has done the planning for you,” said Kate Rew, the founder of the Outdoor Swimming Society, a British volunteer group that promotes swimming outdoors, who has travelled with SwimTrek. If you’re doing a couple of kilometres in new places, she said, “you need a lot of knowledge and local contacts.”

And there’s at least one side benefit. “People sleep so well,” said Cairns. “Two to three swims a day is exhausting.”

- This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Elaine Glusac

©2023 THE NEW YORK TIMES