New things to do in NZ this summer: Ruapehu

1. Blazing Adventures, Whanganui River

If you're looking for some river-based fun, Blazing Adventures' new jetboat and fly fishing combo will give you all the action and adventure you could ever need. Enjoy a full-day expedition on the Whanganui River – home to the World Fly-fishing Championships with fly-fishing champion Peter Scott. A former member of the NZ Fly Fishing Team Peter has extensive national and international competition experience so you'll be learning from the best. Visit secret fishing spots known only by locals and get there the fun way, by jet boat down-river through whitewater rapids and into the remote reaches of Te Awa Tupua.

2. Forgotten World Adventures, Whanganui River

Okay, it's not France or Germany but the Whanganui River was positioned as our very own 'Rhine' in the early 1900s, connecting Auckland and Wellington and providing a unique adventure to travellers from generations past. This year, Forgotten World Adventures have retraced the steps of those early pioneers so you can recreate their journey - with some modern twists. Hear stories of the cultural significance of the awa and choose from two different types of adventures which include river cruises, jet boat rides, the River Road Mail run, bushwalks and lavender farm visits. A truly unique New Zealand experience.

3. The Old Post Office Lodge, Ōwhango

The Old Post Office Lodge in Ōwhango is a century-old local landmark building that has had a total facelift and renovation and now provides lavish Art Deco-styled accommodation. Combining the best of the old with the new, it has a gorgeous Gatsby-inspired lounge and back deck with a traditional Finnish sauna cabin, hot-tub style spa-pool and fire-pit. It's perfectly located to enjoy easy access to both summer and winter activities in the area.

4. Snowy Waters Lodge, Raetihi

If the idea of showing your mind and body some love sounds amazing after the year that has been, a wellness and holistic retreat at Snowy Waters Lodge could be just what you're looking for. The lodge is a stunning, beautifully restored Old Nurses Home and Doctors Residence set on five acres of parklike grounds, providing a peaceful and healing experience surrounded by nature and views of majestic Mount Ruapehu. Your weekend will include Hellerwork massage, group sound bath and crystal healing sessions and two yoga classes and you will have plenty of free time to enjoy beautiful walks and some relaxation in the spa pool to help you de-stress even further.

5. Toastie Ōhakune, Ōhakune

Ohakune isn't just about carrots you know - you can get plenty of other good food there too, including toasted sandwiches. Toastie Ōhakune only opened its doors in September 2021 but is already a hit with locals. Outrageously delicious creations that combine buttery goodness, heavenly bread, four cheeses and flavoursome fillings. Top it off with a shake, soda or cream-filled doughs and revel in that carb coma.

