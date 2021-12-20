New things to do in NZ this summer: Rotorua

Find the best things to see, do and experience in Rotorua. Photo / Destination Rotorua

1. Waimangu Volcanic Valley, Rotorua

The story of the Pink and White Terraces and the subsequent Tarawera eruption that buried them, is one of the most fascinating and tragic stories in New Zealand's history. Take The Round Trip, an all-day tour (including return transport from Rotorua) and see how it all played out chronologically. Hear the stories, take a guided walk through the Waimangu Volcanic Valley and enjoy boat cruises of Lakes Rotomahana and Tarawera before exploring the Buried Village museum itself.

waimangu.co.nz/

Take a guided walk through the Waimangu Volcanic Valley and enjoy a boat cruise. Photo / Joel McDowell

2. Whakarewarewa Forest Loop Mountain Bike trail

Although Rotorua already has so many mountain bike trails to choose from, the new 33km Whakarewarewa Forest Loop is great for the whole family. This Grade 2 to 3 trail has been designed to be accessible for people of almost all ages, abilities and fitness levels. Go purely on your own steam or hire an E-bike, you'll have a great time either way.

riderotorua.com/forest-loop-trail

3. New dining venues, Rotorua

Several new eateries have opened recently in Rotorua (or are due to open any day), expanding the options available to visitors this summer. Try a G&T and a bite at Ani's Gin Bar & Tapas, a coffee made from locally-roasted beans and a fresh scone to go from Boasters Coffee Roasters, a glass of wine and some sharing plates at Poco Tapas and wine and Asian-inspired fare at Mekong Buffalo (owned and operated by the same duo who run popular Saigon 60s just down the road) If you're looking for upmarket fish and chips, check out River's Catch, the brainchild of Pullman Rotorua's former executive chef Isabel Talabis-Ronquillo. Classy comfort food at its best.

rotoruanz.com/eat-drink

4. Kaitiaki Adventures, Tikitere, Rotorua

Te Maunga ō Tarawera is the spiritual home of Ngāti Rangitihi iwi, a sacred site with significant, historic events etched into its landscape. Kaitiaki Adventures already run a 4.5-hour culturally-steeped hiking expedition encompassing the unique landscape and history of the area, but now there's an additional optional two-hour add-on around the Tarawera dome above lakes Rotomahana and Tarawera. It links back up with the hugely popular half-day excursion on the summit of the highest of three peaks, Ruawahia; the views will leave you speechless.

kaitiaki.co.nz/

Explore Tarawera dome above lakes Rotomahana and Tarawera (pictured) with Kaitiaki Adventures. Photo / Barekiwi

5. The Whaka Geothermal Walking Trails, Whakarewarewa

The Whaka Geothermal Walking Trails, introduced as a new visitor experience to Whakarewarewa - The Living Māori Village – in 2020, were such a success that the team have decided to add an e-bike option as well (in conjunction with Electric Bike Rentals Rotorua) You'll explore previously non-accessible areas of the Whakarewarewa Valley Reserve on your geothermal adventure on wheels.

whakarewarewa.com

Alexia Santamaria

