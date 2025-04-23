Stopping in for lunch, I ate the fennel risotto with feta, saffron and sunflower seeds, the braised pulled merino lamb shoulder with sundried tomato glaze and pickled onion and the potato gratin – all delicious and designed for sharing, but pace yourself as the plates are generously sized. There are also more than 40 wines to choose from on the wine list, mostly Central Otago drops, so cosy up with an indoor table on a cold evening and admire the wine selection, or book in for lunch and enjoy crisp autumn sun and views over the marina.

Fino Restaurant and Wine Bar offers lunch and dinner menus and a wine list of more than 40 wines, most of them Central Otago drops. Photo / Will Nelson

Sunfire

Flame Bar & Grill in the Steamer Wharf building is a Queenstown institution; now the same team has opened the doors on Sunfire downstairs. Flame’s Lou McDowell and Jonathan Bisley bought bistro Ivy & Lola’s, which previously occupied the space, in 2023 and rebuilt it, opening Sunfire last June. It’s a great spot to people-watch while you dine, or gaze out at Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables.

First up are the mushroom parfait and burrata, both served with sourdough. Our server also talks us into ordering the charred cabbage with tahini, walnuts and raisins – surprisingly delicious. The main titled simply “Duck” is the most popular dish, and as I quickly find out, for good reason – the braised duck leg and roasted breast are tender and flavoursome, paired perfectly with smoked kūmara, mandarin gel, broccolini and jus.

For me, the carrot cake dessert is a standout – it’s served alongside house-made carrot cake-flavoured ice cream, lemon curd and delicate flower sprinkles a la Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The carrot cake dessert on the menu at Sunfire restaurant in central Queenstown. Photo / Sunfire

Toast & Oak

This European-style wine bar and restaurant opened in June last year, but chances are you’ve walked past it while browsing the shops on the central Shotover St. Next time, do yourself a favour and head up the black and white chequered stairs to find a sleek dining space, a seasonal menu and nearly 300 wines to choose from.

The menu lists key flavours rather than the elements of each dish, cutting through the waffle and heightening the anticipation for each course. The entrees of date and pancetta – think the best flavours on a charcuterie board, deep-fried – beef tartare and tomato stracciatella toasts are paired perfectly with a Rippon riesling, while a Wrekin pinot noir accompanies the kingfish and eye fillet mains.

For me, the highlight is the strawberry and kawakawa dessert, served alongside a plate of tiny meringues made with aquafaba and full of unexpected flavour combinations. However, Toast & Oak’s menu changes with the seasons, so expect to enjoy new but equally delicious options.

Date & pancetta entree at Toast & Oak in Queenstown. Photo / Isabella Garland

Bar hopping: The Irishman, Tommy’s

Queenstown’s newest bar, which opened in the Steamer Wharf building in December, is a nod to the traditional Irish pub. The Irishman’s dark timber, stained glass and gilt furnishings make for a cosy interior in which to enjoy Irish beers and ciders – naturally – and hearty pub food, from soda bread to beer and Guinness pies.

Or if cocktails are your drink of choice, head to Tommy’s Margarita Bar in Queenstown Mall, which opened in May last year. Sip on classic coconut or spicy margaritas or one of their signature drinks, from a limoncello cherry concoction to a smoky piña colada. They also serve up a tapas-style menu, with live DJs on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Bakehouse at Ayrburn

This one isn’t in Queenstown, but it’s sure to be a non-negotiable stop on your next visit to the Otago region. The Bakehouse is the newest hospitality offering at the lavish Ayrburn precinct in Arrowtown. Opened last December, it offers all-day dining, from morning coffee, brunch and baked goods galore through to lunch, happy hour and dinner.

A mix of seating options caters for all types of diners; whether you prefer to cosy up inside by the fire or sit outside overlooking the stream and lush gardens.

If you’re planning a visit to Ayrburn, start your day at The Bakehouse with breakfast or pastries – I recommend the pistachio cruffin (a cross between a croissant and a muffin, of course) – before wandering the rest of the estate, then follow it up with ice cream from The Dairy, an afternoon wine tasting at The Manure Room and dinner at The Woolshed.

DETAILS

https://www.queenstownnz.co.nz/