Kiwis travelling to Bali will need to get their heads around a new customs process as the island launches a new declaration form.

From September 1, travellers to Bali are required to complete the All Indonesia declaration card.

The form combines the existing customs and immigration processes, streamlining the entry process for arrivals to Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Indonesian Immigration said visas were not included and still must be applied for separately.

The declaration card needed to be completed online 72 hours before flying, producing a QR code for Kiwis to present as they went through immigration.