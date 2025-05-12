A three-hour drive from Nadi airport, or 90 minutes from Suva, Nanuku is located on a 500-acre (202ha) private estate along the coast of Viti Levu.

For those wanting the most direct route, the resort offers a 30-minute scenic flight from Nadi directly to Nanuku’s private air strip.

At the heart of Nanuku resort is a pool, two dining offerings and beach front views.

Perfect For:

Those looking for a week-long getaway with family, friends or just an escape from their 9-5.

Nanuku is perfectly set up for family life, with virtually the entire resort accessible on foot or by bikes, which are provided free to your room for each guest and ability.

I travelled with my 5-year-old son, and it was ideal for us as we prefer a quieter style of family travel. Given its boutique nature - 37 suites, villas and residences in total - it nailed our brief.

Our stay came with an amazing Kids Club buddy available for private childcare for the duration of our stay. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

First Impressions:

On arrival, by private car, we were greeted with a traditional Fijian warrior welcome, a quick tour, cold towels and fresh coconuts to enjoy while we were talked through our few days’ itinerary.

My son’s buddy/nanny - whose services come free with the room - came and introduced herself, gave him a shell necklace with his name on it and whisked him away to check out the kids’ facilities while I finished check-in and logistics. The attention to detail in noticing that an overstimulated travelling parent might appreciate a free hand during check-in instantly elevated the family friendly vibe for me.

The resort was well-maintained, the staff were warm and welcoming, and I felt instantly at ease here.

Our two bedroom villa came with an incredible private pool that made our stay even more relaxing. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

The room:

We stayed in a spacious two-bedroom garden villa, 161sq m, that was ideal for families, with a huge lounge, full kitchen, two bathrooms and a 15sq m private pool, pool bure and outdoor shower.

The villa had its share of personal touches, including our names spelled out in pebbles on the bottom of the pool. It also came with a fruit platter, popcorn maker and kernals, and a fully stocked (restocked daily) fridge of complimentary non-alcoholic drinks.

The master bedroom was spacious and modern and had its own upper deck that overlooked a pool.

My son’s room had two single beds, his own bathroom and closet.

Parents travelling with kids will know that eating out with them isn’t always a relaxing experience, so on nights where I couldn’t cope with spilled water bottles and the clanging of his third set of cutlery on a floor, we relaxed by our pool with room service before venturing out with a torch for frog spotting before bed.

In a feature I’ve not experienced before, our room key was a rubber fob bracelet, meaning you didn’t have to worry about losing a key card, or accidentally taking it for a dip in the pool.

The master bedroom was spacious and perfectly positioned overlooking the pool. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Bathroom:

The primary bathroom was truly massive, with a bath, separate shower and rainshower, outdoor shower deck, changing room and closet, separate toilet and double vanity. It was generously stocked with Pure Fiji amenities, toiletries, a hair dryer, mosquito spray, bath soaks, lotions, wet bags, robes and slippers.

Facilities:

While boutique in nature, this resort had all the facilities of a large resort with a gym, spa, communal and private pools, Wi-Fi, water sports, excursions, cooking classes, complimentary bikes, yoga mats in rooms and eco-adventures like coral planting.

Our room came with the services of a nanny or “buddy” who was available from 9am-6pm daily. Our amazing buddy took my son on adventures, kayaking, rock climbing, ziplining and crafts and even joined in on the cooking class.

The Fijian cooking class is well worth booking in for. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Food and drink:

We took part in the meal plan, meaning breakfast, lunch and dinner were included, as well as non-alcoholic drinks.

Breakfast was a la carte, with a great range of fresh options as well as fresh fruit and pastries for the table. The lunch and dinner options offered great variety with an extensive (and healthy) kids’ menu as well as themed nights, like Indian, at the Kanavata Restaurant and Lounge.

The resort also had a swim-up bar and in-residence and destination dining on offer.

The breakfast menu was fresh and full of variety. Photo / Jenni Mortimer

Sustainability:

Nanuku works with the local tribe within the Batiwai sustainability programme to help protect and regenerate the environment, including coral planting, mangrove planting and an on-site organic garden serving the resort’s kitchens.

The resort has minimised single-use plastic usage, and while plastic water bottles are still used within the rooms, there are water refill stations for guest use. They also use energy-saving appliances and sensors for lights across the property as well as low-flow water fixtures to reduce water consumption.

Nanuku doesn’t do daily buffets, meaning food wastage is reduced.

The dining facilities at Nanuku resort. Photo / Nanuku

Accessibility:

Nanuku is accessible for guests travelling with disabilities. The entrance, restaurant, pool, business centre, spa, communal restrooms and some rooms offer full accessibility. Hotel employees will assist guests who are blind/low vision.

Nanuku asks that guests contact the hotel with special requests relating to their disability.

Price:

Prices start at $690 for a suite.

Contact:

For more information visit https://nanukuresort.com/ or email/call.

